Babylon's Fall: Release date, platform, free demo and more

Square Enix and Platinum Games are set to release a brand new action role-playing game known as Babylon's Fall. The game is based on a cooperative online multiplayer platform supporting up to four players at a time. This will be Platinum’s first live-service game and they are planning to push regular content after release.

BABYLON'S FALL @BabylonsFall_EN



Experience the beginnings of Neo Babylon for free with any progress available to transfer to the full game!



For our PC players a Steam Demo will be released end of March. Sentinels! Jump into #BabylonsFall ahead of release with our @PlayStation Demo starting February 25th 🥳Experience the beginnings of Neo Babylon for free with any progress available to transfer to the full game!For our PC players a Steam Demo will be released end of March. Sentinels! Jump into #BabylonsFall ahead of release with our @PlayStation Demo starting February 25th 🥳Experience the beginnings of Neo Babylon for free with any progress available to transfer to the full game! For our PC players a Steam Demo will be released end of March. https://t.co/Idgs5Dx99f

Platinum Games have already made stunning RPGs such as Astral Chain, the Bayonetta series and Nier: Automata. Babylon’s Fall offers a similarly fast-paced combat experience but with a more detailed visual setting.

The enhanced fantasy elements in the game look stunning and make it more engaging for players during combat.

Square Enix will launch Babylon's Fall Demo on PlayStation

Babylon’s Fall was first revealed at a press conference by Square Enix in 2018. In 2021, Square Enix again brought the game into the limelight and revealed that it would adopt the “game as a service” model.

After a long wait, Babylon’s Fall is finally releasing on March 3, 2022 and will be available on PS4, PS5 and Windows platforms. Those who will pre-order the Babylon’s Fall Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to access the full game from February 28.

During a recent live stream, Square Enix revealed that a demo of Babylon’s Fall will be available for PlayStation users for free from February 25, 2022. Players will be able to access multiple hours of story content along with unlimited multiplayer matches.

This demo will help players get accustomed to the game mechanics and gain a significant head-start for upgrading their sentinels. All the progress and achievements rewarded in the demo will be carried over to the full version of the game. Players should note that this feature is only available on PlayStation platforms.

Demo gameplay of the upcoming Babylon's Fall (Image via PlayStation)

Square Enix also announced that they will be offering the Premium Battle Pass to all the players of Babylon’s Fall during Season 1 for free. The game will also continue to get new story content, game modes and additional weapon types following its launch. All of these features will be available to players at no additional cost.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul