Babylon's Fall: What are the recommended system requirements for Square Enix's upcoming RPG?

Square Enix will extend their legacy with the RPG category as the publishers bring another game, Babylon’s Fall, which is expected to come out in early 2022.
Square Enix is quite popular in the gaming industry for titles such as the Tomb Raider series and Final Fantasy XIV. Unsurprisingly, the expectations from the game are relatively high.
The hack-and-slash action RPG has already gotten a lot of attention and is anticipated by many people. However, this anticipation has also put fans in a grim situation, as players may require an RTX 3060 to play the game in optimal settings.
This article will discuss both minimum and recommended settings for Babylon’s Fall.
Babylon’s Fall minimum and recommended requirements
All the required hardware information for the upcoming game has been taken from the Steam Store and is as follows:
Minimum hardware requirement
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor or CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K, Intel Core i5-10400F, AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G, AMD Ryzen 5 3500
- Memory or RAM: 8 GB
- Graphics Card or GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6 GB AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB
Recommended hardware requirement
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor or CPU: Intel Core i7-11700K
- Memory or RAM: 16 GB
- Graphics Card or GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12 GB DDR6
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB
Judging from the recommended settings, the game might have an RTX option. However, that cannot be said for sure.
Babylon's Fall is scheduled to release on March 3, will be available on platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Players can take on the adventure solo or play co-op with four other players with distinct traits or abilities, to progress through the game.