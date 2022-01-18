Babylon's Fall: What are the recommended system requirements for Square Enix's upcoming RPG?

Square Enix will extend their legacy with the RPG category as the publishers bring another game, Babylon’s Fall, which is expected to come out in early 2022.

Square Enix is quite popular in the gaming industry for titles such as the Tomb Raider series and Final Fantasy XIV. Unsurprisingly, the expectations from the game are relatively high.

The hack-and-slash action RPG has already gotten a lot of attention and is anticipated by many people. However, this anticipation has also put fans in a grim situation, as players may require an RTX 3060 to play the game in optimal settings.

This article will discuss both minimum and recommended settings for Babylon’s Fall.

Babylon’s Fall minimum and recommended requirements

All the required hardware information for the upcoming game has been taken from the Steam Store and is as follows:

Minimum hardware requirement

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor or CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K, Intel Core i5-10400F, AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G, AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Intel Core i5-7600K, Intel Core i5-10400F, AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G, AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Memory or RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics Card or GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6 GB AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6 GB AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB

Recommended hardware requirement

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor or CPU: Intel Core i7-11700K

Intel Core i7-11700K Memory or RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card or GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12 GB DDR6

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12 GB DDR6 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB

Judging from the recommended settings, the game might have an RTX option. However, that cannot be said for sure.

Babylon's Fall is scheduled to release on March 3, will be available on platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Players can take on the adventure solo or play co-op with four other players with distinct traits or abilities, to progress through the game.

