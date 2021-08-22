Backwards Skillshots: a hidden trick you can do in Dota 2

The original predecessor to Dota 2 was a mod in the Warcraft 3 engine.

Its many engine limitations and treatment of hero hitboxes made for some strange skill interactions which are also present in Dota 2. Theoretically, these were unintended bugs, but being engine limitations, these were not only unfixable, but also embraced by the budding Dota community as part of the game.

The effects of these engine oddities were felt the most with skillshots, i.e. spells that require manual targeting.

Before Dota 2, Pudge could 'curve' his hooks

It may surprise players who have not played the original Dota All-Stars, but Pudge's Meat Hook pathing was related to the hero's own hitbox. When Pudge moves, the Hook projectile also changes to stay on the same vector relevant to the hero model. This can mean projectiles can change mid-animation.

This mechanic does not exist in the Dota 2, featuring Valve's own homebrewn Source 2 engine. However, the ability vector's relation to the hero model's rotation is still a hard-coded feature in Dota 2. This is because it still keeps the turn rate of the original Dota as a pillar of the game's balance.

When casting any spell, whether point-targeted or not, the hero needs to turn and face the direction of the cast. In Dota 2, the turn rate system does leave room for some oddities to occur, namely backward skillshots.

The first component required to trigger backward skillshots is a static hero model. During a match, where there is constant movement, it is a good idea to use the 'stop' command bound to 's.'

The second step is clicking the spell, and casting it on the 3D hero portrait on the HUD. Owing to how the 3D hero portrait is tied to self-casting, the hero will be compelled to forego turn rate and cast a spell backwards.

Can backwards spell casting be useful in practice?

Backward skillshots may look very slick when a player manages to land them, but they depend on an unreliable mechanic. The only time they come in handy is during escapes, where the turn rate delay coupled with the cast time would take too long.

An example of this in Dota 2 is when a Jakiro is escaping, he can use the backwards casting trick to form an Ice Path (W) behind his hero model.

