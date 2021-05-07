Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Badge 99 is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a content creator for Esports Xo and currently has 263k followers on his Instagram handle.

Badge 99 has 5.39 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 440k of which he gained in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats as of May 2021.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 8420 squad games and has 1458 wins to his name, making his win rate 17.31%. He has 22559 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has secured 186 victories in the 1994 matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 9.32%. He racked up 4330 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.39 in this mode.

Badge 99 has also played 1145 solo games and has triumphed on 84 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.33%. With 2822 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats

Badge 99 has played 351 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 27 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 7.69%. He has 1044 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.22 in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked solo and duo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel

Badge 99 has been making Free Fire-related videos on YouTube for over two years, with his first video released back in January 2019. He currently has 294 videos and 533 million combined views on his first channel.

Players can click here to visit Badge 99’s primary YouTube channel.

The content creator also runs another YouTube channel called "Badge99 Live."

Badge 99’s social media handles

Here are the links to Badge 99’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

