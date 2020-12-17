Badge 99's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire's tremendous rise in popularity in the last few years has resulted in the emergence of digital content creators who make videos related to the battle royale game on multiple online streaming platforms.

Badge 99 is one of the top Free Fire YouTubers from India. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7697 squad matches and has won 1391 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.07%. He has 19885 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The popular YouTuber also has 186 Booyahs in 1985 duo games, making his win rate 9.49%. He has bagged 4307 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Badge 99 has played 1141 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 84 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.36%. He has killed 2819 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has played 284 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 38 victories to his name, making his win rate 13.38%. He racked up 942 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.83 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has played 45 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 5 of them, which translates to a win rate of 11.11%. He has eliminated 139 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.48.

Badge 99 has not taken part in any other ranked matches in the current season.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel

The first video on Badge 99’s YouTube channel was uploaded back in January 2019. He presently boasts more than 2.83 million subscribers and has more than 218 million combined views.

He also runs a second channel called IMOK Gamer.

Badge 99's social media accounts

