Badge 99 vs Amitbhai: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

The vast audience of Garena Free Fire has led to the development in the area of esports, streaming, and content creation. Many top players have taken up streaming and content creation, and some of them even have millions of followers.

Badge 99 and Desi Gamers are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators. In this article, we compare the stats of the players in the game.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7490 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1367 of them that comes to a win percentage of 18.25. In the process, he has eliminated 19165 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The YouTuber has also taken part in 1950 duo games and has registered 183 wins, upholding a win rate of 9.38%. He has bagged 4183 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.37.

In 1139 solo games, the player has secured 84 games, translating to a win rate of 7.37%. In these matches, Badge 99 has earned 2812 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has participated in 74 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 14 of them, retaining a win rate of 18.91%. He has 229 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber also has five duo matches to his name and two Booyahs, racking up 15 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has engaged in 7023 squad matches and has been successful in 2012 games, which equates to a win rate of 28.64%. With 18244 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.64.

The YouTuber has also played 3797 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 679 games, with a win rate of 17.88%. He has 9836 frags in these matches, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The player has 251 first-place finishes in 3066 solo games, which equates to a win rate of 8.18%. He has amassed 6708 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

The popular content creator has been featured in 184 squad games, winning 37 of them at a win rate of 20.10%. He has also scored close to 500 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.36.

In the 79 duo matches, the player has a win tally of 11 games, which translates to a win ratio of 13.92%, notching 257 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.78.

The YouTuber has two victories in 27 solo games. In the process, he has killed 78 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as they play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both players have exceptional and impressive in-game stats. While in the lifetime, squad, and duo matches, Amitbhai has a better win rate and K/D ratio. In contrast, Badge99 is ahead in terms of K/D ratio in the solo matches, but Amitbhai has a higher win rate at the same.

It is not possible to compare the ranked, solo, and duo stats since Badge 99 hasn’t played sufficient matches. In the squad games, Badge99 has a higher K/D ratio while Amitbhai is ahead in terms of the win rate.

