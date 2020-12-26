Badge 99 vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99 and Sooneeta are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators, hailing from India and Nepal. Moreover, Sooneeta is also a professional athlete for ‘TEAM LAVA.’ They have amassed massive subscriber counts of 3.12 million and 3.09 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire before comparing them.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has competed in 7,717 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 1,395, which gives him a win percentage of 18.07%. With a K/D ratio of 3.16, he is just a little shy of the 20,000 kill mark.

In the duo mode, he has competed in 1,986 games and has 186 first-place finishes. He has a win rate of 9.36%. He's also secured 4,322 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The content creator has also competed in 1,141 solo matches and has triumphed in 84 of them for a win percentage of 7.36%. He has notched 2,819 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Badge 99 has featured in 14 squad games and has two booyahs, giving him a win rate of 14.28%. He has accumulated 60 kills, holding a K/D ratio of five.

Apart from this, he has played three duo matches and has racked up 15 frags at a K/D ratio of five.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has appeared in 17,893 squad matches and has a win tally of 4,233. She has a win rate of 23.65%. With 40,744 kills, her K/D ratio is 2.98.

When it comes to the duo mode, she has played 1,844 games and won on 285 of those occasions, giving her a win percentage of 15.45%. She has registered 3,303 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.12.

The esport athlete has played 862 matches in the solo mode and has bettered her foes in 62 of them, giving her a win rate of 7.19%. She has eliminated 1,334 enemies with a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has participated in 50 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 25 wins, translating to a win rate of 50%. She has killed 168 foes for a K/D ratio of 6.72.

Moreover, she has won one of her five duo games, killing 13 enemies in the process at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both of them have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Looking at their lifetime stats, Sooneeta has a better win rate in the duo and squad modes, while Badge 99 has a higher K/D ratio. However, in the solo mode, Badge 99 has the greater K/D ratio and win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Badge 99's sample size is too small. Lastly, in the squad mode, Sooneeta is relatively better.

