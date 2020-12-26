Titanium Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire is a prominent battle royale title developed and published by the Singaporean company, Garena. The game has witnessed an unprecedented rise and has amassed a massive player base worldwide, which also serves as an audience for content creators and streamers.

Titanium Gamer is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He has a massive subscriber count of over 2.53 million.

This article takes a look at his in-game and personal details.

Titanium Gamer’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

His real name is Bharat Nath, and his Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Titanium Gamer has featured in 15092 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 3749, retaining a win percentage of 24.84%. With 44555 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.93.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 1772 games to his name and has 229 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 12.92%. He has secured 5417 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1112 solo matches and has come out on top on 164 occasions, having a win rate of 14.74%. In the process, he has killed 3700 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played only a few games. He has appeared in 6 matches in the squad mode and has accumulated seven frags with a K/D ratio of 1.17.

Apart from this, he has competed in 1 duo game and has notched three kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.00.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over two years ago, and the first video on his channel was posted back in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 1230 videos and has amassed over 199 million views..

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Titanium Gamer is active on Instagram; users can visit his profile by clicking here.

He has a discord server as well; players can click here to join it.

