Badge 99 vs The CM: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has seen a massive rise in popularity since its release over three years ago, making content creation and streaming related to the battle royale game a viable career option for many players.

Badge 99 and THE CM are two renowned Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7589 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1380 of them, maintaining a K/D ratio of 18.18%, In these matches, he has eliminated 19524 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.14.

In the duo mode, he has played 1966 games and has secured 184 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 9.5%. He also has 4220 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.37.

Badge 99 has also played 1141 solo games and has a winning tally of 84 games, making his win rate 7.36%. He has bagged over 2800 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.67 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Badge 99 has played 173 squad games and has secured 27 victories, which translates to a win rate of 15.60%. With a K/D ratio of 4.03, he has 588 kills in this mode.

He has also taken part in 19 duo matches and has won 3 of them. He has 52 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

THE CM’s Free Fire ID and stats

THE CM’s Free Fire ID is 283706858.

Lifetime stats

THE CM’s lifetime stats

THE CM has played 12113 squad matches and has 1644 victories, maintaining a win rate of 13.57%. With a K/D ratio of 2.93, he has secured 30632 frags in this mode.

He has also managed to win 187 of 2909 duo games at a win rate of 6.42%. He has notched 5530 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.03 in this mode.

THE CM has played 2715 solo matches and has won on 152 occasions, which makes his win rate 5.59%. He has accumulated 5258 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.5.

Ranked stats

THE CM’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, THE CM has played 1029 squad games and has emerged victorious in 31 of them, translating to a win rate of 3.01%. In the process, he has killed 2374 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.38.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 101 games and has ended up killing 203 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.01.

He has also played 109 solo matches and is yet to win a game in this mode. He has 218 frags and has a K/D ratio of 2.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Badge 99 and THE CM have maintained amazing stats in Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Badge 99 is relatively better in all three modes – solo, duo, and squads.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo matches as Badge 99 hasn't played a game in the mode. In the ranked duo and squad modes, however, Badge 99 is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate.

