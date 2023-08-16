Baldur's Gate 3: All Long Rest pros and cons explored

Baldur's Gate 3 boasts an extensive Dungeons and Dragons story in the world of Faerun. Setting out on a journey to stop a parasite from turning the cast into Mind Flayers is nothing short of perilous. As such, you should take ample rest to progress through the narrative. Larian Studios' latest RPG is based on the fifth edition of the DnD tabletop.

It employs the same ruleset for resting as well. With recovery divided into Long and Short rests you must take care to recover as much strength as possible. This is where the former comes in.

How do Long Rests help in Baldur's Gate 3?

Long Resting in the game takes you to the camp location where the party can sleep. This allows for regaining lost HP, overcoming any status ailments, and recovering spell slots and points (such as Bonus Action). This is the best kind of rest since Short rests only recover a limited number of points and health. But there's more to it than meets the eye.

For one, you have discovered that Long Rests will also help ease the frequency of bugs. It is no secret that Baldur's Gate 3 is an ambitious RPG, having taken Larian Studios six years to make. Given how many variables there are to consider, including 17,000 ending variations, it is no surprise that things can be amiss a handful of times. But Long Rests also come with caveats.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a very dynamic game. In other words, nearly everything you do influences the game world, including Long Rests too. Supplementing its grounded fantasy world with personable characters is the fact that sleeping can progress events and quests in the background. As an example, you will find a couple of NPCs in Act 1 itself who serve the deity known as the Absolute.

If you don't interact with them and instead opt for a few Long Rests, coming back later reveals that they have disappeared from that location. You will also lose buffs and traits that disappear on Long Resting. So while Long Rests have their benefits and are compulsory even for progressing the narrative, you must keep these factors in mind.

Note that Long Rests also consume camp resources. 40 food supplies are needed to complete the Long Rest process, but this is not particularly an issue. You should find ample resources around the world which should get them through the night just fine.

However, ensuring you do not deplete these resources artificially is also something to bear in mind when playing Baldur's Gate 3.

What is Baldur's Gate 3 available on?

As of now, the massive RPG is only on PC and was released on August 3, 2023, after three years of the Early Access period. Fans can purchase the game from Steam and GOG platforms. The developers have console versions in the works as well.

First is the PlayStation 5 release which is arriving on September 6, 2023. A rendition for Xbox Series X and Series S is also coming. However, Larian Studios are yet to announce a concrete date for them.