Baldur’s Gate 3 Arcane Tower guide: All Bernard questions and correct answers

Bernard is one of the more memorable NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you will come across after you reach the Arcane Tower in the Underdark. He is a construct who speaks and responds in poetry, urging you to answer in a similar way. The interaction is indeed a hilarious one, and you will be able to get your hands on a fair bit of loot if you answer him correctly.

If you are talking to Bernard like he is any other NPC, you will not receive any loot from him. He will respond by stating that he doesn’t know the command and that your conversation with him will not go anywhere.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide goes over all the questions Bernard will ask you, their correct answers, and the rewards they offer.

Baldur's Gate 3 Bernard guide: All correct answers to every question

Answering Bernard correctly (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

Here are all the Bernard questions, their correct answers, and the rewards that you will get from them in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Q1: New sounds through damp and dark oppression break/ is it the foe, that foul, contemptuous heel?

Correct Answer: “Or art thou friend, a rescue from my lonely wake?”

“Or art thou friend, a rescue from my lonely wake?” Reward: 50 XP (To all characters).

Q2: Command as you see fit, my lord, my liege.

Answer: “How can I trust? How will I ever know? / How can I show myself, my darkest me?”

“How can I trust? How will I ever know? / How can I show myself, my darkest me?” Reward: Guiding Light (Obtained from the table after Bernard puts it there)

Guiding Light (Obtained from the table after Bernard puts it there) Alternative Answer: “The silence stretches on – I’m all alone. / Please, can I hold your hands for just a while?”

“The silence stretches on – I’m all alone. / Please, can I hold your hands for just a while?” Reward: Bernard will hug you.

Q3: If you do not your deepest secrets show? / Reveal your truth, give what you wish to see.

Answer: Pick up the Guiding Light on the table and interact with Bernard.

Pick up the Guiding Light on the table and interact with Bernard. Reward: None

Q4: Command as you see fit, my lord, my liege.

Answer: “These empty sheets are all that’s left of you. / The last of all the thoughtless gifts you have.”

“These empty sheets are all that’s left of you. / The last of all the thoughtless gifts you have.” Reward: You will get a Potion of Greater Healing

Each of Bernard’s responses in Baldur’s Gate 3 is taken from the following sources:

Parched Parchment

Torn–out paper

The Roads to Darkness

Threadbare

Dusty Book

These are all located in the Arcane Tower itself, and you can try picking them up and going through them to learn the correct responses to his questions yourself.

Finding Books in Arcane Tower (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

All Bernard loot if you kill him In Baldur’s Gate 3

If you antagonize Bernard, you will be required to take him out. Once he is defeated, here are the rewards that you will acquire as drops:

Light of Creation (Martial two-handed melee weapon)

Guiding Light (Uncommon Ring)

Scroll of Prayer of Healing (Magical Scroll)

Antique key

Bernard is one of the most unique interactions in Baldur’s Gate 3, and players are advised to make the most of this encounter if they wish to get their hands on some great loot and rewards.