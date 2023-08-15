Baldur's Gate 3: Auntie Ethel's Teahouse location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a variety of challenging missions that require you to journey to specific destinations. To begin and advance these quests, it's essential to correctly navigate the intricate expanses of Baldur's Gate 3. Among these quests is the mission to rescue Mayrina, which necessitates reaching the location called, Teahouse, where she is being held captive. This task involves Auntie Ethel, an NPC who has confined Mayrina in her residence situated within the Teahouse.

The journey to rescue Mayrina commences in the Blighted Village area. Here, you will encounter Mayrina's siblings and Auntie Ethel. Once you meet them, various dialogue choices will be presented.

Auntie Ethel will request your aid, and she will disappear if you choose not to help. This article offers guidance regarding how to get to the Teahouse.

Steps to reach Auntie Ethel's Teahouse in Baldur's Gate 3

You must initiate the quest (Image via Larian Studios)

Prior to arriving at the Teahouse, you must initiate the quest involving the rescue of Mayrina. This quest becomes available during your Act 1 gameplay. It's important to note that there are two potential outcomes when you come across Mayrina's brothers and Auntie Ethel. During the interaction, opting to assist Auntie Ethel will trigger a battle against Mayrina's brothers. Conversely, if you decline to help, Auntie Ethel will disappear.

If you choose to eliminate Mayrina's brothers, Auntie Ethel will still disappear, and rescuing Mayrina will hinge on your presence at the Teahouse. In both situations, a visit to the Teahouse is necessary, but whether or not to engage in a confrontation with Mayrina's brothers remains your decision.

Steps to initiate the Mayrina quest in Baldur's Gate 3:

You will encounter Auntie Ethel and Mayrina's sibling (Image via Larian Studios)

Begin by heading south from the Blighted Village, making your way to the location indicated in the image.

Upon arrival, you will encounter Auntie Ethel and Mayrina's sibling.

Various dialogue options will be presented to you.

If you wish to engage in a battle against Mayrina's brothers, select option 2.

Alternatively, if you'd like to avoid the battle and decline Auntie Ethel's request, choose option 3.

Steps to reach the Teahouse in Baldur's Gate 3:

You'll reach the area known as Putrid Bog (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed in the leftward direction, and you'll observe an area resembling a swamp.

Continue moving forward until you encounter a Sheep. Opt for the initial dialogue choice to interact with the Sheep.

This will trigger a dice roll game with a Difficulty Class of 20.

Successfully complete the game, and the surroundings will abruptly transform into a menacing landscape, revealing the Sheep's true form as a peculiar creature.

A battle with the creature will ensue. Overcome this battle to advance.

Upon emerging victorious, you'll reach the area known as Putrid Bog. Follow a straight path that will lead you to the Roadside Teahouse.

At this location, you will find Auntie Ethel's creepy house.

Once you arrive at the Teahouse, your mission to defeat Auntie Ethel will commence. In addition to rescuing Mayrina, you will encounter various other NPCs who will seek your aid. However, in order to assist them, you must first familiarize yourself with their locations.

Apart from accomplishing the primary campaign objectives, there are additional activities available. Engaging in side quests, venturing into different regions, and searching for valuable treasures and items are all viable options. Overall, Baldur's Gate 3 provides an exhilarating and enjoyable role-playing game experience.