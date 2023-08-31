Baldur's Gate 3: Avenge the Drowned quest guide

Baldur's Gate 3 presents an enthralling campaign filled with numerous demanding missions. These quests encompass objectives like conquering enemies, exploring different areas, and engaging with the NPCs. Accomplishing these objectives successfully guarantees players significant rewards, contributing to an engaging role-playing adventure. While the majority of quests grant players precious treasures, certain others offer powerful weapons and gear.

A notable example is the quest named Avenge the Drowned, set in Act 3. Successfully conquering this quest results in players obtaining a formidable piece of armor known as the Wavemother's Robe. However, to obtain it, players must engage in a sequence of tasks. This article provides details on the effective completion of the Avenge the Drowned Quest within Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to complete Avenge the Drowned Quest in Baldur's Gate 3

Step 1:

Water Queen's House in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To commence the quest, you must make your way to the location known as the Water Queen's House, marked at coordinates X: 231, Y: 262. Once you arrive, your objective is to encounter an individual named Flood Tide Allandra Grey. To trigger the quest, engage in conversation using the dialogue options in the specified sequence: 2, 1, 2, 2, 2. Following this, the Avenge the Drowned quest will be initiated.

Step 2:

Grey Harbour Docks in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Following your interaction with Tide Allandra Grey, your goal involves reaching a location named Grey Harbour Docks, with coordinates X: 216, Y: 156. Upon arriving at this location, your task is to engage with a character named Gowlan.

Your objective in this interaction is to gather information about the demise of the Waveservant. Notably, her body was discovered close to the docks, and it was Gowlan who retrieved her from the water. Opt for all the initial dialogue choices during this discussion and then leave the area.

Step 3:

Make your way to the Flymm Cargo (Image via Larian Studios)

After leaving the Grey Harbour Docks, head towards a different location known as Flymm Cargo, located directly across the Grey Harbour Docks. After arriving at the location, open the door, turn left, and proceed towards the wooden crates. Underneath these crates, you will find a pathway that will guide you to the basement area of Flymm Cargo.

Step 4:

Door granting access to the Storage area (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon arriving at the basement, continue straight without any turns until you locate the door granting access to the Storage area. Open this door and proceed inside. Progress forward until you encounter an additional door that serves as the entrance to the Subaquatic Dock.

After entering this area, you will encounter a guard by the name of Redhammer the Deviser. Engage in conversation with him and select the 4th and 2nd dialogue options to commence a battle. Kill Redhammer the Deviser in combat and leave the area.

Step 5:

Once you've emerged victorious against Redhammer the Deviser, return to the Water Queen's House. Engage with Flood Tide Allandra Grey, and during the conversation, opt for the initial dialogue choice to confirm the demise of the Beastmaster (Redhammer the Deviser). Following this, your efforts will be rewarded with the formidable Wavemother's Robe armor.

In Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3, you'll encounter multiple quests that offer valuable rewards in the form of potent weapons and gears. This Act also features challenging battles against formidable foes. As a result, possessing strong weapons and sturdy armor is crucial for enhancing your ability to conquer these battles with ease.