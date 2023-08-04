5 best tips to win more battles in Baldur's Gate 3

The full version of Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out. While the game has been accessible for three years during its early access, there is still a lot to explore in terms of gameplay and combat. While donning the usual RPG combat style, the title also features a plethora of unique combat mechanics that are quite tricky to navigate if you are new to the game.

Whether you are a beginner who recently jumped into the hype or a veteran looking to master his/her craft, here are some useful tips to win more battles in Baldur's Gate 3.

Note: This guide is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. It covers both the basics of combat as well as some advanced tricks.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to win more battles

1) Take the high ground

It cannot be stressed enough, but when battling enemies in Baldur's Gate 3, elevation is king. The open-world terrain features uneven surfaces such as cliffs, hills, stairs, rooftops, and ledges. Use this to your advantage to land your attacks.

This is especially useful for ranged classes who rely on precision to land their abilities. You are more likely to miss your attacks if your enemies are positioned in a higher area than you. For melee classes, use the elevation to your advantage by scaling the terrain to reach your enemies.

One trick is to shove your enemies off the elevated area to maximize your damage output.

2) Use the environment to your advantage

The uniqueness of Baldur's Gate 3's combat mechanics lies in your ability to use the environment to your advantage. Unlike other RPGs that employ skill-focused combat styles, this game allows you to interact with your environment to perform different functions, including battling your enemies.

For example, by throwing grease on the ground, you can knock your enemies or set them ablaze. You can also dip your weapons in the fire to incorporate fire damage into your attacks.

Before starting the battle, make sure to scan the area to determine potential attack opportunities. You can even use dangling objects like rocks and chandeliers to hit your enemies from above.

3) Use potions in combat

Potions can give a huge advantage in combat (Image via Larian Studios)

Potions can so do much in Baldur's Gate 3. You can use them to restore HP, increase movement speed, obtain party buffs, add elements to your weapons, and much more.

To access these potions quickly in battle, it is recommended to place them in your hotbar. Simply head over to the character panel, open your spellbook, and drag potions to the hotbar.

You can also use potions to heal your knocked-down allies by throwing them to the ground. This healing can apply to multiple allies within the radius. Similarly, you can also damage enemies by throwing harmful portions at them.

4) Increase your spellcasting ability

Increasing your spellcasting ability increases your chance of successfully landing a spell. You can do this by increasing your character's attributes.

It is important to note that attributes are class dependent so you need to adjust them accordingly.

As you level up, your Spell Save DC likewise increases. This is known as your proficiency bonus. In Baldur's Gate 3, you receive a +2 boost for levels one to four, a +3 bonus for levels five to eight, and a +4 bonus for levels nine to 12.

5) Know your enemy

This should be a given, but some players take battles without prior knowledge of their opponents. Much like your team, your enemies also have their own specific roles. It is recommended to determine the role of each enemy on the battlefield to know which to focus on first.

It is also advised to eliminate healers and utility opponents first to increase your chances of winning battles. By doing so, it will be easier for you to kill other opponents later on.

Baldur's Gate 3 full version is currently live. Check this article to know more about the latest turn-based RPG.