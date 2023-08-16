Baldur’s Gate 3: Complete Loviatar’s Love Buff guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a rather unforgiving experience for many; fortunately, there are certain buffs like Loviatar’s Love that will give you the edge when certain conditions are met. It’s one of the many permanent buffs in the table-top RPG, which will not be removed from the player-character and party members with time or even with Short or Long rests.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are looking for ways to get their hands on the buff as they make their way through the Forgotten Realms.

However, obtaining Loviatar’s Love Buff is not an easy task; hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the things you need to do to get your hands on this Buff.

Exploring the lore behind Loviatar’s Love Buff in Baldur’s Gate 3

Loviatar’s Love Buff comes from The Maiden of Pain, Loviatar, who is depicted as the Patroness of Torturers in Baldur’s Gate 3. While she goes by many names, you will get to know a lot about her if you converse with Abdirak, who is the most important NPC for obtaining the buff in the game.

She is said to be Lawful Evil and is depicted as someone who is as malevolent as her consort Bane.

Throughout her many tales and depictions in BG3, Loviatar is seen to be carrying a whip and dressed in studded leather, which gives her a rather unusual appeal.

Hence, in order to receive her Love Buff, you will be required to visit torture chambers, where you will find her spokesperson, Abdriak.

Obtaining the Loviatar’s Love Buff in Baldur’s Gate 3

Make your way to the Torture Chambers of Shattered Sacntums (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

To obtain the Loviatar’s Love Buff in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few things you will be required to do. It might seem a bit complicated at first, however, follow the steps mentioned below to have an easier time finding Abdirak and obtaining the buff from him.

1) Locate the Shattered Sanctum

Your initial goal will be to find Abdirak, and for that, you will need to make your way to the Torture Chamber in the Shattered Sanctum. Now to reach the Sanctum itself, you will need to make your way through the Blighted Village and then through the Goblin Camp.

To reach the village, make your way to the west of Druid Grove and Ravaged Beach. After unlocking its waypoint and completing all the quests there, you will then need to continue to Goblin Camp, which is further west.

It is in the Goblin Camp that you will be able to locate the Shattered Sanctum, it’s also the place where you can choose to either accept or deny the Mark of the Absolute.

2) Find the torture chamber in the Shattered Sanctum

After locating the Sanctum entrance, make your way inside and locate the torture chamber. There are two ways you can go about this, the more straightforward one is to go past the main door guard, and then past Volo, or you can take the shortcut that will make you go through the Worg Pens.

You can avoid the three boss fights here for now and engage them once you have the Loviatar’s Love Buff just to give it a test run.

Once in the Sanctum, you will be able to locate two main torture chambers, both to the east. Explore the area till you locate Abdirak.

3) Interact with Abdirak to obtain Loviatar’s Love Buff

You will find Abdirak praying to a Bloodied Shrine in the Shattered Sanctum. You will need to interact with him and agree to his “Offer” after a few dialogue exchanges.

Upon accepting the offer, you will need to pray to the Shrine, which will be followed by Dice Roll checks which will occur every time Abdirak hits you with his whip.

After winning three Ability Checks, you will then be rewarded with Loviatar’s Love Buff by Abdirak.

When it comes to the rolls themselves, you will have the choice to go for either an Intimidation, Performance, Constitution, or even a race or class-based check. So pick the one you are more probable to win.

Getting Loviatar's Favor in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Using Loviatar’s Love Bug in Baldur’s Gate 3

Loviatar’s Love Bug is passive and is not exactly an active ability that you will be able to use. It also has a trigger condition, but is one of the permanent buffs that you can get in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Once acquired, you will be able to automatically trigger Loviatar’s Love in battle once your character’s health drops below 30% HP. When active, the buff will give you a +2 bonus on attack rolls as well as saving throws for the next three turns.

As it’s a permanent buff, it will not go away with time or rest, and you can keep re-activating it in battle every time your health drops to the required threshold.

Loviatar's Love Buff will help Shadowheart gain the A Kiss Without Mercy inspiration goal (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Effects of Loviatar's Love Buff on Companions

Apart from being useful in combat, the buff will help you gain approval from your companions. Upon receiving it, both Astation and Shadowheart will provide their approval, with the latter getting inspired to connect with the Acolyte background. This will result in Shadowheart obtaining A Kiss Without Mercy inspiration goal in Baldur's Gate 3.