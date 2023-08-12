Baldur’s Gate 3: The Mark of the Absolute guide

As you make your way through the Forgotten Realms of Baldur’s Gate 3 you will come across a lot of NPCs who worship a deity known as the Absolute. The core narrative of the RPG is closely tied to this being, and it’s only towards the end of the story will you get to know who the Absolute actually is as well as the identities of the masterminds who are brainwashing the common folk.

That said, during the early to mid-game, which is Acts 1 and 2, when you still do not know much about the Absolute, you will come upon a choice of having their mark branded onto you.

It’s one of the most curious events in the game, which has led many to question if they should at all go ahead and accept the mark.

There are many weapons and items in BG3 that require the character to have the Mark of the Absolute on them to be able to use them. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why you might be tempted to take up the offer.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will cover everything you need to know about the Mark of the Absolute in the table-top RPG.

How to get the Mark of the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3

Whispers of the Absolute in Druid's Grove front gate (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Getting the Mark of the Absolute is not an easy process, and there is a fair bit of leg work you will be required to do in order to get a chance to acquire it. There are steps to the process, and you will be able to unlock the decision to obtain it by doing the following.

Getting the “special gloves” in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Druid’s Grove

The first thing you will need to do is to get the Whispers of the Absolute, and you can do so by obtaining a special pair of gloves from the Goblin Boss at the front gate of Druid’s Grove. It’s during one of the major questlines, and the boss will be rather hard to miss.

The gloves will need Mark of the Absolute to use if you want its full effect without penalties, and as you make your way through the area, you will eventually come upon Sazza, who is one of the imprisoned Goblins.

Upon interacting with Sazza, you will learn about the rewards you will get for freeing her, which will include helping you get branded with the Mark of the Absolute.

Rescue Sazza from Druid’s Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3

You will now need to rescue Sazza from her imprisonment by first unlocking her cage with the aid of lockpicking. After doing so, jump to a nearby rockface where there will be a door that will lead you to a cave where there is an ensuing battle, and you will need to safely escort her through it.

If you wish not to take this route, you can always make your way through the main camp after freeing her. However, you will be antagonizing all the Druids that you meet along the way. If you do not have enough Charisma or are not a Drow, then they will start to attack you on sight.

Rescuing Sazza from Druid's Grove (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

Getting the Mark of the Absolute from Priestess Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3

After heading out of Druid’s Grove, you will now need to safely escort Sazza to the Goblin Camp, which is located to the west of the Blighted Village. After making your way through some counters and a camp of celebrating goblins, you will finally reach a large temple.

Here you will meet Priestess Gut, who is introduced as a very powerful figure for the goblins and is seen handing out blessings to them.

You will need to interact with her, and you will get the two dialogue options:

Why should I let you brand me?

I assume this mark has a purpose.

Irrespective of what you pick, you will still get another set of choices where you will either say “yes” or “no” to the mark. You will choose “Hold out your hand,” and the Priestess will brand you with the Mark of the Absolute.

Should you accept the Mark of the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3?

There are no major negatives for your character and your party for accepting the Mark of the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3, apart from facing some disadvantages during certain conversations.

Getting branded by the Mark of the Absolute by Priestess Gut (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

On the contrary, you will be able to do the following after receiving the Mark of the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Receive special dialogue and roleplay options.

Use Absolute-specific gear.

Achieve certain endings to the game.

Additionally, after being branded, you can talk to Princess Gut again and successfully unlock another major questline in Baldur’s Gate 3.