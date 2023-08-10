Should you side with Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3?

Minthara is one of the many characters that you’ll get to meet in Baldur's Gate 3. Depending on the choices you’ll be making in this game, she could be your companion or foe. Being the Paladin she is, Minthara can patch up her allies during combat, not to mention she is also adept in the field of persuasion. These are two reasons having her as a companion will be of huge help as you delve into the Forgotten Realm.

However, having the Drow Paladin in your party comes at a cost.

Finding Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3

Minthara is an excellent healer if you opt to make her your companion in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Before you can decide whether to side with her or not in Baldur’s Gate 3, you have to locate her first. The Drow Paladin can be found in the game’s Act 1 within the Shattered Sanctum. She’s inside the Goblin Camp since she’s one of that encampment’s three figureheads.

Now that you’ve successfully located her, this is where the dilemma begins.

Time to decide which side you are on

Should you choose to side with Minthara, this paves the way for a storyline that will enable Tav to form an alliance with Baldur's Gate 3's Goblins. You'll also get access to a quest where you’ll be launching an attack on the Grove. This mission is called Raid the Grove.

As the name of this quest suggests, you will be raiding the Grove alongside the goblins. You’ll be the one providing intel to her on where the Druid Grove is, not to mention that you’ll also be the instigator of a civil war after you steal the Sacred Idol.

After you’ve killed the innocent Tieflings in the Grove, you’ll report to Minthara. You can now invite her over for the night.

In the event that you have a change of heart, you can still avert the attack on the Grove by siding with the Tieflings. Set up a nasty surprise for those Goblins by placing oil barrels outside the area's gates. As soon as they arrive, set those oil barrels on fire and watch them blow up to smithereens.

If you don't do that, in Act 2, Minthara will be on trial and later tortured inside Moonrise Towers. She will become your companion, provided that you save her from such a predicament.

Though siding with her would greatly benefit your party, killing those innocent Tieflings in the Grove is not what a good person would. For this reason, you can choose to save Druid Halsen during this mission instead.

If being ethical is not a concern, gaining Minthara's trust will yield a great advantage in the long run in Baldur's Gate 3.