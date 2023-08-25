Baldur's Gate 3 Free the Artist quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

Baldur's Gate 3 offers players the opportunity to experience an epic adventure. In this title, gamers will visit different places in the Sword Coast. During their journeys, they will encounter many people, and a few of them will require assistance. One individual that can be encountered in this game is an artist who has been held captive by a mysterious group called the Zhentarim.

These foes can be encountered in their hideout during Act 1. The quest Free the Artist can be activated by interacting with a man called Brem during this stage,

This Baldur's Gate 3 mission has several outcomes and can be accomplished in several different ways. If you are wondering how it can be finished, then this guide is for you.

Completing the Free the Artist questline in Baldur's Gate 3

The first encounter with Oskar occurs in the Zhentarim Hideout (Image via Larian Studios)

This quest can be started in the Zhentarim Hideout near Waukeen's Rest in Baldur's Gate 3. Inside the location, you can trigger a conversation with Brem, who will offer to create your portrait for a price using his "pet artist." Showing interest in the aforementioned "pet artist" will prompt this NPC to sell him to you.

You can respond to this with several options, but the safest way of getting through this interaction without having to spend gold or shed blood is the third one, which requires a Persuasion Check. Upon passing the Check, Brem will give the artist to players for free. Once the interaction is done, a conversation can be started with the painter, who will reveal himself as Oskar Fevras.

Choose the first or second response, and the narrator will provide additional information on someone named Lady Jannath. Simply keep showing interest in Oskar's predicament until he eventually talks about returning to Baldur's Gate. Give him 200 Gold for his travels, and he will promise to give you a reward when you meet him again.

You will not see Oskar again until Act 3.

Continuing Free the Artist in Act 3

Oskar can be found again in Lady Jannath's estate (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon reaching Act 3 in Baldur's Gate 3, you can visit Lady Jannath's Estate to pick up the Free the Artist quest again. Once in this location, your party will be assaulted by poltergeists.

Lady Jannath and Oskar can be found inside a room on the second floor of the estate, but something is clearly wrong with the latter. Use non-lethal attacks on this character to subdue him and ensure that the quest keeps going. Once Oskar has been dealt with, speak with Lady Jannath and then proceed to the atelier on this building's top floor.

Once in the atelier, place Oskar's painting on the easel to reveal a secret door. Inside, you will find some secret letters made by this NPC — who talks about being in love with someone else — which are connected to someone called the Mystic Carrion.

Now, you have to cleanse the house of poltergeists. For this, you will need to locate the Mystic Carrion, who has an item called the Torch of Revocation in his possession. He has his own questline tied to him in Baldur's Gate 3, and the aforementioned flashlight is that one's reward.

On the other hand, you can simply opt to defeat The Mystic Carrion and loot the torch from the Gilded Chest in his room.

Upon acquiring the Torch of Revocation, return to the estate and decide how the Free the Artist quest will conclude.

If Oskar lives, he will reward you with a painting of one of your party members. Alternatively, players will be awarded an enchanted ring that resurrects the wearer when they are downed. However, this item starts out cursed, so use the Remove Curse spell on it before employing it.

Whatever decision you make when you return to the estate, Baldur's Gate 3's Free the Artist questline will be complete.