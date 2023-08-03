Should you deliver or loot the Zhentarim Chest in Baldur's Gate 3?

During Baldur's Gate 3, players can come upon a Zhentarim Chest. This takes place after defeating a pack of Gnolls and will introduce players to two NPCs: Olly and Rugan. They are attempting to deliver the chest to the Zhentarim’s secret hideout. However, enterprising players may wish to take this burden on themselves and assist these strangers. Players who aren’t familiar with the Dungeons & Dragons faction may not see the harm in helping, but this is an important choice to make.

When making this choice, you can select a few options. You can decide to loot the chest, deliver it to the Zhenarim, or bring it to Baldur’s Gate. The Zhentarim Chest decision can lead to new quests or NPCs being murdered, depending on what you do in Baldur's Gate 3. Here’s what you need to know about this choice.

Is it better to deliver or loot the Zhentarim Chest in Baldur's Gate 3?

Ultimately, the choice entirely depends on how you want to play the game. Opening the chest has some pretty interesting rewards - but it can also be fatal if players aren’t prepared. If you’re trying to be a hero, know that the Zhentarim, formerly known as the Black Network, is a villainous group of mercenaries.

Instead of looting it, heroes may want to deliver it to Baldur’s Gate and see that Olly and Rugan are punished for their crimes. If you’re more of an anti-hero, you may want to loot it, but beware of the Iron Flask. You don't need to know much about Dungeons & Dragons, but having knowledge of this group can influence your decisions.

1) Consequences of delivering the Zhentarim Chest

You can deliver the Zhentarim Chest to two places. You can either take it to the place Rugan and Olly request you to in Baldur's Gate 3 or take it to the titular city. Choosing to deliver it to its owners will unlock some quests for the Zhentarim faction as a reward. Just know that you’d be working with some less-than-reputable people.

You can take the chest to one of two locations (Image via Larian Studios)

You can bring the Zhentarim Chest to Baldur’s Gate and split your reward with the two Zhents, but this prevents you from working with the faction further. This is the least ideal outcome.

If you’re looking to work for this group, take it to the right place. In addition, it can help you free the artist, Oskar Fevras. This also allows you to take on quests for this sinister organization in Baldur's Gate 3.

Ultimately, Olly will likely be killed, and Rugan will be tortured as a result. They’re relatively low on the totem pole for the Zhentarim, however.

2) Consequences of looting the Zhentarim Chest

If you don’t want the faction to get their property back, you can pick the lock as a Rogue and open it. It will immediately make Olly and Rugan hostile. One of the more interesting boss battles awaits here if you want it.

Opening the Iron Flask gives a dangerous boss fight (Image via Larian Studios)

Your reward for opening the chest is some gold and the Iron Flask. Opening it will release a powerful Beholder named “Spectator,” which you immediately battle. This could inadvertently cause the deaths of Olly and Rugan, but if you don’t care about them, don’t sweat it.

The other consequence is that the other Zhentarim, for the rest of the game, will be hostile. This will probably permanently close off any attempt to join them or take on quests for the group.

Which choice you decide on depends on what you want out of Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to fight the powerful boss and thwart evil, you may want to steal the chest.

Delivering the Zhentarim Chest to the correct place in Baldur's Gate 3 offers you a shady group to work with. It also involves the deaths of two members of the faction.