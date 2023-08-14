Baldur's Gate 3: Get out of Goblin Camp guide

It's not easy to escape the Goblin Camp in Baldur's Gate 3. Located west of Druid Grove, the Goblin Camp is a quest-rich area that you cannot avoid as you progress through the game. Depending on your quest, you can either slay all three Goblin leaders or save Volo inside the camp. Regardless of which task you take on, you may end up searching for ways to get out of the area.

Your choices heavily impact your fate inside the stronghold, and with the plethora of outcomes that you can possibly encounter, you just never know what destiny awaits your party. For this reason, it is important to know your possible escape routes for different scenarios.

Below are some methods you can try to make your way out of the goblin-infested site.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Escape the Goblin Camp

Escaping Through the Defiled Temple

You can escape the Goblin Camp via the Defiled Temple (Image via Larian Studios)

At the Shattered Sanctum inside the Goblin Camp, you will encounter the True Soul Gut, an NPC and high priestess of the Absolute. You will have to interact with her as you finish some quests in the area, particularly during the Removing the Parasite quest.

In the quest, she will ask a member of your team to go with her inside the chapel, where she will offer your ally a potion. This act prompts a skill check which can end in two ways — you either fail the check and pass out or pass the check and engage in a battle.

You will encounter the goblin priestess inside the camp (Image via Larian Studios)

If you happen to fail the skill check, you will wake up imprisoned and threatened by the True Soul Gut. You can perform an Acrobatics or Strength check to try freeing yourself. When successful, you can sneak out of the area through the door.

Alternatively, you can quickly climb up the ladder and jump over to the other side of the window before the Ogress glances in your direction. This route takes you to the Defiled Temple, where you can solve a puzzle to escape to the Underdark.

However, you can also opt to remain idle, and an assassin named Korilla will kill the goblin priestess for you.

Getting out through the Worg Pens

You can escape the camp via Worg Pens (Image via Larian Studios)

Things will turn out differently if you commit a crime inside the Goblin Camp. You will be transported and locked up inside the Worg Pens, the camp's traditional jail area. It is in this cell that you are going to meet Halsin, the leader of the Druids.

You can manually pick the lock of the cell to escape. However, if you do not have the proficiency to lockpick, you will have to move a dead elf to reveal a mysterious hole on the other side of the cell.

Once the hole is exposed, perform some attacks on it until it breaks. The hole leads outside of the pens, where a waypoint awaits your allies for a swift escape.

That's all for our Goblin Camp escape guide. Check this article if you need help completing other quests in Baldur's Gate 3.