Baldur’s Gate 3: Getting a room in Elfsong Tavern

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Elfsong Tavern is one of the key locations in the city of Baldur’s Gate, as it allows you to restock your Camp Supplies and take Long Rest without investing resources. Long Rest is an important mechanic that lets you replenish your Action Points, Spells, and HP. However, you will need to invest 40 Camp Supplies to do so.

The upper floor of the Elfsong Tavern allows you to invest in Long Rest for free while at the same time replenishing all of the Camp Supplies that you have been able to use thus far. It is one of the key locations that will help you out of a bind. But there is some confusion among players about how they can get lodging there.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide explains how you can book a room in the Elfsong Tavern in the city of Baldur’s Gate.

How to get a room in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Elfsong Tavern

Expand Tweet

To find lodging in Elfsong Tavern, you will first need to go to Basilisk Gate and progress into the city of Baldur’s Gate. Here, the emperor will ask you to retrieve some lost gear from his cellar.

Continuing with this quest will lead to a fight with some rats. However, to get a room in the inn, you must first make your way to the bar located at the back of the common room.

There, you will meet the NPC Alan Alyth, the barkeeper. Conversing with him will allow you to rent the entirety of the upper floor for 200 gold. However, you can reduce the cost if you win out on both Perception and Persuasion checks with him. It’s even possible to get the entire floor for free.

After conversing with him, you can use the floor for Long Rests and to restock your Camp Supplies.

Why should you book the Elfsong Room in Baldur’s Gate 3?

As mentioned, there are many benefits that you will get from lodging in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here are the three most important ones:

1) Restocking your Camp Supplies

Once on the floor, you will spot a dumbwaiter located to the right of the entrance. Every night, you can interact with the contraption, and for 60 gold, you can order a supply of 40 Camp Supplies from it.

This is one of its most important uses if you wish to preserve your Camp Supplies when you need a Long Rest after exploring the Forgotten Realms.

Expand Tweet

2) Allows you a Long Rest for no cost

The Elfsong Tavern will double as a campsite for you in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can take a Long Rest without investing Camp Supplies. This is also one of the more important strategic locations in Act 3 of the game, and it is advised that you unlock it as soon as you reach the city.

3) Obtaining items

The Elfsong Tavern floor will also have numerous valuable items like Ingots that you can collect. There are plenty of containers and chests to open, each carrying a variety of useful loot.