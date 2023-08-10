How to deal with Bibberbangs in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is an immersive role-playing game that takes place in the enchanting Forgotten Realms, a mystical world crafted by Wizards of the Coast. The game is centered around the bustling city of Baldur's Gate, located on the Sword Coast. Within this expansive and diverse environment, players will traverse through everything from lively streets to treacherous depths like the perilous Underdark. As you delve deeper, you'll encounter a wide range of creatures, including goblins, orcs, dragons, and mind flayers.
Bibberbangs, tiny mushroom-like creatures that inhabit the Underdark, have a unique appearance. They possess a bulbous body with a slender stem and measure about the same size as a human head. Their pale green skin encases large round eyes that enhance their distinct look.
Bibberbangs are incredibly responsive to movement and unleash a pungent gas cloud when agitated. This noxious gas could induce adverse effects such as blindness, deafness, and other impairments.
What is the best way to deal with Bibberbangs in Baldur's Gate 3?
Bibberbangs may not possess great physical strength individually, but they can be quite formidable in groups. Frequently found clustered together, care must be taken to avoid accidentally stepping on one and releasing its noxious gas. Additionally, Bibberbangs have been known to attract other dangerous creatures like goblins and orcs.
If you happen upon them in Baldur's Gate 3, it is advisable to steer clear if possible. In the event of a confrontation, employing ranged attacks and spells is highly recommended. Above all, exercise caution not to tread upon these peculiar beings.
Here are some helpful tips when facing Bibberbangs in Baldur's Gate 3
Try to avoid encountering Bibberbangs whenever you can. If possible, find an alternate route or solution that allows you to bypass them without engaging in a confrontation.
When facing Bibberbangs, it is advisable to use ranged attacks. By doing so, you can keep a safe distance and avoid the harmful effects of their noxious gas.
You can use spells to counter Bibberbangs. For instance, the spell "Fireball" can obliterate them completely, while the spell "Gust of Wind" can dissipate the harmful gas they emit.
Avoid stepping on Bibberbangs, as they are highly sensitive to movement. If accidentally stepped on, these creatures will release a noxious gas.
In addition, here are some tips to avoid them
To prevent disruptions, it's important to have a character with a high Perception score scout ahead. In a solo campaign, you can use the "Hide" action to sneak past Bibberbangs, but make sure to avoid touching them.
To avoid multiple Bibberbangs releasing their gas at once, focus on dealing with one at a time. If you do happen to get poisoned by Bibberbang gas, you can use the "Remove Poison" spell or an "Antidote" potion to cure yourself.
While Bibberbangs can pose a threat, they are not invincible. By adhering to these strategies, you can effectively handle these encounters in Baldur's Gate 3.