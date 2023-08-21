Baldur’s Gate 3 Grymforge guide: All Adamantine Forge Mould locations

The Adamantine Forge is one of the most important locations in Baldur’s Gate 3's Underdark, as it will help you make some of the most powerful weapons in the game using Forge Moulds and Mithral Ore. This is one of the reasons why players are advised to make their way to the Grymforge, beat Grym and gain access to the Forge itself.

However, to be able to make powerful weapons there, you will need access to both the weapon’s specific Mould as well as Mineral Ore.

While the Mithral Ore is something you will be able to get your hands on just by exploring the Underdark, the Moulds, on the other hand, are tucked away in specific locations of the area.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over all the locations of the six Adamantine Forge Moulds in the table-top RPG.

Every Adamantine Forge Mould location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Using Forge Mould for Adamantine Weapons and Armaments (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

There are six Adamantine Forge Moulds you can obtain in Baldur’s Gate 3, each pertaining to a specific weapon and armor type. Here is where you will be able to locate each of them:

1) Mace Mould

In order to obtain the Mace Mould in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to make your way to the X: -609 Y: 284 coordinates in Grymforge. The location is close to the Ancient Forge Waypoint, and you will be able to obtain the Mould from the table there.

The Mace Mould will help you craft powerful Adamantine Mace.

2) Longsword Mould

To make the Adamantine Longsword, you will need to make your way to the X: -625 Y: 410 coordinates in Grymforge and obtain its Mould. It’s located a bit to the north of Grymforge’s center, and you will find it lying on the ground beside a skeleton.

3) Scimitar Mould

The Scimitar Mould can be found in the X: -607 Y: 322 coordinates of Grymforge. You will need to take the hanging platform until you find a table that has levers on it. You will find a Skeleton there, and looting it will help you get the Mould.

4) Shield Mould

The Shield Mould in Baldur’s Gate 3 is located on a skeleton to the northeast corner of Grymforge. You will need to reach the X: -559 Y: 410 coordinates by making your way past the locked double-iron doors. As you will need to pick the lock here, make sure you have a party member who has good stats on their Sleight of Hands ability.

Locating the Adamantine Shield Mould (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

5) Scale Mail Mould

The Scale Mail Mould will help you make the Adamantine Scale Mail at the forge. However, to get the Mould itself, you need to make your way southwest of the Underdark - Ancient Forge Waypoint and reach the X: -621 Y: 260 coordinates. There will be an Animated Armor encounter here, which you can either sneak past or fight. The Mould is located on the ground in the area.

6) Splint Mould

The Splint Mould in Baldur’s Gate 3 is located to the northeast of the Underdark - Ancient Forge Waypoint. Make your way to the X -597 Y: 309 coordinates and find it on the ground near the skeleton there. The Mould will let you create Adamantine Splint Armour with the help of Mithral Ore, which is a Heavy Armor piece.