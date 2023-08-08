How to easily find and use the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you are looking to craft some of the most powerful weapons and items in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be required to gain access to the Adamantine Forge. It’s one of the more difficult reach locations in the Grymgforge. There are many in the BG3 community having a rather hard time making their way to it and using it to craft weapons.

However, to be able to use the forge, not only will you be required to find it in the game, but also defeat Grym which is one of the hardest challenges in the game. Fortunately, your efforts will be rewarded and the Adamantine Forge will let you make some incredibly powerful weapons.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how you will be able to find and use the Adamantine Forge after beating Grym.

How to reach Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

Beating Grym to access Adamantine Forge

To be able to reach the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will first be required to make your way to the Grymforge area. You can do this from Underdark, where you will find a boat that will help you cross the river to the new location or through the Goblin Camp.

1) Through the Goblin Camp

The first way will be to progress through the narrative till you reach the Giblin Camp. From there, speak to the Duergar guards. They will open the access to Grymforge and then the Adamantine Forge.

2) Through the Decripit Village

With the Decripit Village route, you will need to enter the Underdark from Druid Grove or the Temple of Slune. Then making your way to the Village, clear the area and you will find the dock with the boat which will take you to Grymforge.

Defeating Grym to gain access to the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have reached Grymforge, to get access to the Adamantine Forge you will be required to Defeat Grym himself. He is one of the harder encounters in the game. However, here are a few things you can do to make it easier:

Start filling the arena with lava by interacting with the lava valve. This will automatically summon Grym. However, make sure you do not take lava damage. Strick him with one of your tanky characters to grab his attention.

Now lure him to the centre of the piston machinery. Once he has reached it, you will need to pull the control level which will then automatically mash Grym with the piston. This will cause an incredible amount of damage to the boss.

After a certain threshold, he will start summoning Mephits. So try focusing on the minions to take them out first. Once they are dealt with, once again lure Grym to the middle of the miston and slam him with it.

This method will make the fight significantly easier, and you will be able to take him down to gain access to the Adamantine Forge.

Using the Piston to beat Grym (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Using the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you have been able to successfully beat Grym, you will then be able to use the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, to be able to use it you will need to invest Mithril Ore that you have collected while exploring the Underdark.

Then you will need to place the desired mold in the Mould Chamber and invest Adamantine Ore. Then pulling the lever there you will be able to successfully activate the forge.