Where to find Mithral Ore in Baldur's Gate 3?

Mithral Ore is one of the many crafting ingredients within Baldur’s Gate 3. This raw material within the game is used to create new stuff that would help you survive that part of The Forgotten Realm. Obtaining this in-game item will not be that easy, considering what it can provide you. Locating it within the massive role-playing title will also be quite a handful, especially to folks who are new to the game.

You can refer to this guide for steps to find Mithral Ore in Baldur’s Gate 3. Let’s jump right in.

Locating Mithral Ore in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Ore is situated within Grymforge, and gaining access to this area of Baldur's Gate 3 will require you to perform several steps. You can reach it by making your way south of a waypoint dubbed the Ancient Forge. You’ll come across a cliffside from where you must go down. After doing so, you need to jump over the river of lava.

There’s another ore location within Grymforge. You can get to it by heading left from the staircase that goes straight to the forge. It’s after you’ve hopped over the gap.

Time to mine some Mithral Ore

Now that you’ve located the crafting material’s whereabouts within the massive RPG, it’s time to obtain it. As mentioned earlier, you need to equip yourself with a sturdy weapon that can crack the node open to mine the ore.

It is worth noting that the Mithral Vein on the node is a tough one since it is immune to several damage types. You can still destroy it, provided you equip yourself with a weapon that has bludgeoning damage. Once you do, strike the Mithral Vein until it’s destroyed. After doing so, you can mine the ore.

There are items within Baldur’s Gate 3 known as Forged Items that can be made via the Adamantine Forge, which is within the Grymforge. One of the materials needed to craft such items within the massive RPG is the Mithtral Ore, alongside a Mould for the item that you wish to make.

First, you have to activate the Forge by placing an ore into the Crucible. The next step is to put the Mould into the Mould Chamber before pulling the lever that will hammer the Crucible.

After performing the aforementioned steps, you can open the Forge’s Mould Chamber and get your Forged Item. The ore will be lost in the process, but the Mould that you used can still be recovered if you want to forge the same item again.

This concludes the guide to locate, mine, and use the Mithral Ore in Baldur's Gate 3.