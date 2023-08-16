Baldur's Gate 3 x Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Ahghairon's Day event: Start date, Lae'zel unlock, and more

Baldur's Gate 3 is not the first game set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. Several video game titles have taken inspiration from the popular tabletop role-playing game. Among the more recent D&D-inspired video games aside from Baldur's Gate 3 is Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, and it seems that these two titles are coming together in a crossover event.

If you are a fan of the latter offering, you might already be aware of what the Ahghairon Day event is. During this occasion, you will be able to unlock a brand new Champion for your party in Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: Lae'zel from Baldur's Gate 3.

When is Ahghairon's Day event, and how long does it last?

Expand Tweet

This event will bring Lae'zel over to Idle Champions on August 17 and is going to run for 11 days, ending on August 28. Even if you are new to this game and need to figure out how this time-limited content works, you should have plenty of time to unlock Lae'zel.

Temporary events in Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms occur on an annual basis, and several rotate all year round. That could mean that other BG3 characters aside from Lae'zel could eventually make their way into this game.

How to unlock Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel in Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

If you want to use Lae'zel from Baldur's Gate 3 in Idle Champions, you can do so by participating in the Ahghairon's Day event. For you to take part in this content, you simply need to start the event from the Campaign Map. Unlike regular adventures, you will need to spend Event Tokens to participate. In this case, the currency is called Lute Strings.

This event presents three adventures, and to unlock Lae'zel, you have to complete the base one. Going through the other two will provide you with gear that you can equip this Githyanki Fighter with.

Similar to her default class setup in Baldur's Gate 3, she can serve as your party's DPS in Idle Champions. She is also a Support and Speed Champion. She fulfills the former role by buffing other champions in her column and increasing their damage.

If you want a capable damage dealer who also does massive damage to your enemies, you should definitely take the time to unlock Lae'zel in Idle Champions.

If you want to take a break from Baldur's Gate 3 but would still like to play something that is D&D related, you might want to give Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms a go. Although, do take note that it is not an open-world RPG.