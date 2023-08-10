Where to find Jaheira early in Baldur's Gate 3?

Jaheira is one of those characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 who could join your party and become a companion. For those who are new to the game, companions have unique abilities and characteristics, and they come to your aid while you journey through the Forgotten Realms. Jaheira may not be available as an origin character, but her being a half-elf multi-class fighter/druid definitely makes her a reliable ally. However, locating her within Baldur’s Gate 3’s massive space could be a handful.

To that end, this guide will reveal her whereabouts in the massive RPG and help you make her a companion.

Looking for Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting her to be your companion requires completing several tasks (Image via Larian Studios)

You can find Jaheira at the Last Light Inn within the Shadow-Cursed Lands during Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 2. There are two options you can take, both of which will lead you to her.

Taking the overland path through the Mountain pass, you’ll come across Kar’niss the Drider, who will lead you to Moonrise Towers. Once there, you still have to locate the Last Light Inn by heading northward. Another path you can take is the Grymforge/Underdark path, which will lead you to the Harpers and take you to the Last Light Inn.

Fighting Kar’niss and taking sides with the Harpers during the ambush is also an option, but choosing this is pretty much having a death wish for your character.

How to make Jaheira your companion

Recruiting Jaheira as a companion and a party member will not be a walk in the park. There are several prerequisites that you have to meet within Act 2 of the game (especially in the Shadow-Cursed Lands). It is also worth noting that she needs to be kept alive all throughout this part of the massive RPG. These conditions include:

Sneaking into Moonrise Towers

Looking for a way to not get cursed

Further exploration of the puzzle-filled Gauntlet of Shar

Meeting up and interacting with Nightsong

When you’re about to attack Moonrise Towers, you’ll be given a choice whether to let Jaheira lead her army or form an alliance with her. It is highly suggested to opt for the latter since you can take control of her during battle. Also, the chances of her surviving the Moonrise Towers assault are high with this option.

In line with this, keeping her alive throughout Act 2 will also depend on some of the choices and actions you make. Here are some of the things that you have to tick off:

Protect Cleric Isobel from the monsters attacking the Last Light Inn

Not eliminating Cleric Isobel if you opted for the Dark Urge Origin

Protect Jaheira from Shadowheart (since the half-elf is out to kill her too)

Meeting all those requirements will pretty much convince her to be your companion. This concludes the guide on locating and eventually recruiting Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3.