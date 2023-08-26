Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Best ways to use ingots

Ingots are one of the many items you'll acquire on your journey in Baldur's Gate 3. These items don't have much use but can be sold to vendors to gain plenty of additional gold. Players can also trade them directly for essential pieces of equipment. In that regard, you'll want to find as many ingots as possible in your respective saves.

Ingots come in different types, and you must know what to do upon finding one. Knowing where to locate these items is also crucial, as they aren't part of any quest rewards.

Best ways to use ingots in Baldur's Gate 3

There are two fundamental use case scenarios for ingots:

You can throw them at an enemy (not recommended).

You can sell/barter them at vendors (recommended).

Ingots come in three different variants: Silver, Gold, and Bronze. Gold ingots are the most valuable kind, and you can trade each for 100 gold coins. Silvers come next, with each selling for 50 gold coins. The Bronze ones are the least valuable, each netting you 25 gold coins.

Selling the ingots as quickly as possible makes sense since their valuations are static. Moreover, each ingot has a certain weight and could encumber your character or companion in Baldur's Gate 3.

How do you find ingots in Baldur's Gate 3?

As mentioned earlier, ingots aren't handed as quest rewards, and finding them involves doing a lot of scavenging. They can be found on corpses and in treasure chests. The latter are present in almost every nook and cranny of the game world, so make sure to collect them. You can also press the left alt button to avoid missing out on possible loot.

It remains to be seen if future updates will bring any changes related to these items. Their use value comes from their cosmetic nature and potential to get you quick gold.