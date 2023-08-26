Best ways to get gold fast in Baldur's Gate 3

Regardless of your playstyle, the importance of gold doesn't diminish in Baldur's Gate 3. Larian's latest adventure offers plenty of freedom in decision-making, and reportedly, over 17,000 different endings are waiting for you after Act 3. In that regard, gold will significantly impact your playthrough. From consumables to different equipment, anything you acquire will require gold (unless you resort to violence).

Unlike similar titles, gold isn't handed out directly in any quest, and its acquisition rate. However, there are a few tips and tricks in Baldur's Gate 3 you can rely on to get a lot of gold quickly.

Easy Baldur's Gate 3 steps to find a lot of gold

The easiest thing to do is regularly sell your inventory whenever you encounter a vendor. The rate at which you can sell your wares will depend on certain factors, but you'll always find many useless items. This can include equipment below your level or junk, which adds to nothing but inventory weight.

Make sure to split the junk across your companions, as this will allow you to carry and sell more of them without being encumbered. While you can directly sell these items for gold, you can also barter them for legendary items the vendor might have. Either way, exchanging junk for a legendary item will allow you to save more gold in the long run.

When roaming across the map, make sure to press the left alt button at all times. This will automatically pop up any chest or corpse available for looting. If you're lucky enough, some of these chests and corpses will contain gold. Otherwise, you can always find more valuables that can be sold for gold.

Always make sure to sell any equipment that you're not using. Unlike many RPGs, keeping duplicates of weapons and armor in Baldur's Gate 3 makes little sense. Most of them lack any use value but carry a high inventory weight. It's best to sell them for gold from the vendors.

Additionally, complete as many quests as possible, including the side missions. These allow you to get a more significant amount of loot. Some of the areas in the game are tied with specific quests. Few of them have strong enemies, and bringing them down will allow you to get valuable loot that you can trade for gold.

Last but not least, keep vendors alive and have a good relationship with them. There are only a limited number of gold vendors, and your relationship with them directly impacts the amount of gold you get in a trade.

That's all you need to do to keep a steady stream of gold throughout your journey in Baldur's Gate 3.