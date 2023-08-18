Epic Baldur's Gate 3 mod puts all weapons and armors in a barrel

The key to ensuring a successful adventure in Baldur's Gate 3 is to have the right type of gear to equip your party with. Just as in any other RPG, you can find items you need by looting chests or by taking them from defeated enemies. If you have the gold for it, you can also buy equipment from various merchants in this game's world.

This way of securing gear can be quite tedious, especially if you aren't getting better weapons and armor to replace the ones you already have. Basically, if the items you come across are no better than what's already in your party's possession, they're not worth carrying.

However, you can ensure your party is equipped with the best gear in Baldur's Gate 3 through a mod that places everything you could want in your camp inside a barrel.

This mod grants all weapons and armor in Baldur's Gate 3

The mod that gives you every fighting item you can get in Baldur's Gate 3 is simply called All Items, and it can be downloaded from Nexus Mods' website. As its name suggests, this extension will spawn a barrel that contains all the weapons and armor available in this title inside your camp — even the legendary ones.

There are two ways that you can install this mod into your game. The first one is by using a mod manager dedicated to Baldur's Gate 3, which you can easily find by doing a quick internet search.

The second way involves downloading it directly from Nexus Mods. However, installing it is a little more complicated, especially if this is your first time modding a game. The instructions for installing it are on the All Items mod page, and they require you to extract some .pak files into this game's dedicated mod folder. Then, you have to paste a string of text into the modsettings.lsx file. This text can be found on the mod's page on Nexus Mods.

Using the All Items mod

Once you've installed the mod, you can find the barrel by visiting your wilderness camp and walking over to the ruins beside it. If the tool was installed correctly, you will see a barrel that contains all weapons and armor in Baldur's Gate 3.

However, using the barrel can potentially break some quests, so employ it at your own risk. If you want to try this mod and give yourself an opportunity to use all the items BG3 offers without having to look for them, it is advisable that you create a different save beforehand.

It is also worth noting that despite the mod being called All Items, the barrel only contains weapons and pieces of armor. Its creator has mentioned that they have plans to add all usable items in this game to that container.