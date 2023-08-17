5 best mods to use in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 officially released its full version on August 3, 2023, after spending several years in early access. Larian Studios' title is set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, and it is currently one of the most popular video games available. Players and critics alike have been praising several of its aspects, such as the story and the mechanics.

However, no game is perfect and sometimes there are some things that players would like to see that are not officially included. Thankfully, there is a way to address that through mods.

In some players' opinon, Baldur's Gate 3 still needed a few tweaks to improve the overall gameplay experience. So, several talented gamers took it upon themselves to create mods. Here are five of the best ones you can get, in no particular order.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Must-have mods for Baldur's Gate 3

1) Party Limit Begone

By default, you can only have up to four party members at a time in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 is filled with tough challenges that you should not face alone. Thankfully, you will be able to meet several potential companions who will fight with you. Unfortunately, you can play with a maximum of three people, which means some companions will have to be left at camp.

If you want to increase that number exponentially, Party Limit Begone is the mod for you. With this, you will be able to bring up to 16 members or up to eight when playing in multiplayer. No more choosing and reshuffling of party members, you can simply take everyone with you.

2) Level 20 (Multiclass)

Gamers who have also played Dungeons and Dragons earlier are well aware that each class is designed to go up to level 20. However in Baldur's Gate 3, you can reach only level 12 on a single character. If you want to reach level 20, then this is the mod for you.

Level 20 (Multiclass) lets you bring your party members up to level 20, provided that you use the in-game multiclass feature. No class can go beyond level 12, but you can combine several together until you reach the 20th level. Installing this mod will also allow you to freely multiclass without fear of missing out on the features that you can gain with a class on higher levels.

3) Enhanced Gear Progression

While it is a great game, Baldur's Gate 3 seems to be lacking in terms of the type of loot that you can find. If you are dissatisfied with the way that you find weapons and armor in the game, you can rectify the issue by installing the Enhanced Gear Progression mod.

It adds the generic base, +1, and +2 weapons and armor that are in the game files into the treasure tables, along with a few mundane items. This means that you have chances of finding these items in treasure chests and other places where you find loot. If you are concerned about balance, then you have nothing to worry about as there are still less chances of finding +2 equipment.

4) No Inspiration Point Cap

You can gain Inspiration by performing actions that reflect your character's background (Image via Larian Studios)

Inspiration Points are extremely helpful during moments wherein you feel like you need a second chance at rerolling after a failed attempt. Basically, this limited resource allows you to roll again with the hopes of getting a better result. Unfortunately, you can only have up to four Inspiration Points at once. Earning more if you already have four means the excess goes to waste.

This can be frustrating for players who want to save all their Inspiration Points for later. Thankfully, there is a fix for it, and it is through installing the mod No Inspiration Point Cap. It is a simple offering that allows you to stack this precious resource beyond just four.

5) Achievement Enabler

Often, mod users are unable to enjoy earning achievements. This is because there are several games that prevent players from earning trophies when it detects that mods are installed; Baldur's Gate 3 is one of those titles.

Achievement Enabler is a simple workaround that will still let you get achievements despite having mods installed in the game. You can now show off the impressive accomplishments that you have even if you've tweaked your game.

These are some of the best mods for Baldur's Gate 3. If there are certain aspects of the game that you would like to change, make sure to check out the other available mods as there are plenty.