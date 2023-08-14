Baldur’s Gate 3: How to obtain the Battered Lute to wake up Art Cullagh

As you reach Light Fall Inn and have sided with the Harpers along the way, you will eventually come across a sleeping man named Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of your quests with the Harper faction will be to find a way to wake up the sleeping man, as spells and potions have had no effect on him, and he continues to sleep.

Art Cullagh was formerly a Flaming Fist mercenary, but after his century-long ventures in Shadowfell, the darkness has left him senseless to everything around him, and he has not regained consciousness in a very long time.

Finding a way to wake him up is one of the most complicated quests in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, today’s guide will go over some steps you need to take to wake up the NPC with the help of the Battered Lute.

Waking up Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3

Halsin is one of the bigger players in waking up Art (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Before proceeding in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s important to note that you will have the best chance of completing this quest if you have sided with the Druids in Act 1 and not raided their camp with Minthara. This is because Halsin is one of the major players in the quest, and he will not appear at Camp to help you if you have raided the Druids and Tieflings.

If you have good karma with the Druids in Baldur’s Gate 3, here is what you will need to do to wake up Art Cullagh.

1) Interact with Halsin and send him to Art Cullagh’s side

When you try to interact with the senseless Art Cullagh, he will whisper a name in his slumber: Thaniel. Take this information to Halsin at camp if he is not a party member, and the NPC will recognize this as the name of the land spirit.

This will then send him to Art’s side at the Last Light Inn because Halsin’s aim is to rid the lad of the Shadow Curse, and the name of the Land Spirit will make him feel that a solution is at hand.

Now make your way to the Inn, talk to Halsin, and he will mention a “trigger” which will help a man come back to the present. Then interacting with Fist J'ehlar, Cullagh's caretaker, you will learn that you need to make your way to the House of Healing, located at the north end of the western side of the map.

Make sure you have a Moon Lantern with you at this time, as the Shadow Curse will keep depleting your HP.

2) Defeating Malus Thorm and getting the Battered Loot

Making your way to the House of Healing, you will meet Malus Thorm, who has been corrupted by the darkness. He will be the boss you must take down to get the Battered Lute in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Beat Malus Thorm to get the Battered Lute (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Malus offers one of the harder fights in the RPG. However, you can make things easier by exploring the House of Healing, going through all the doors to the north of the theatre, and obtaining the Surgery and Physiology: A Sharran's Primer book. By reading it, you will improve your chances of defeating Malus without engaging in combat.

You will find a sleeping Malus Thorm in the theatre, and if you have not attacked him already, waking him up will start a conversation. Here you will need to win an Investigation, Religion, or Persuasion check to convince Malus that instead of practicing dissection on the player and their party, he should do it on himself.

You will have a higher chance of winning the checks if you have read Surgery and Physiology: A Sharran's Primer.

Winning the checks will convince him to dissect himself, thereby killing him. Failing it will start an encounter.

Either way, you will be able to obtain the Battered Lute from his body in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Waking up Art Cullagh (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

3) Play the Battered Lute to wake up Art Cullagh in Baldur's Gate 3

The final step in the quest will be to return to the Last Light Inn and then play the Battered Lute to Art Cullagh. You will need to play a few notes for him to wake up, and once he does, he will look for Halsin.

Waking up Art is one of the most important requisites for ridding the land of the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3 and continuing Halsin’s questline.