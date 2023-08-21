Baldur's Gate 3: How to speak with dead people

When it comes to interaction in Baldur's Gate 3, you're not limited to living humans and humanoids. Players can speak with animals, which are equally cute and bizarre, through various spells and abilities. Similarly, there are options to converse with entities who are no longer in the land of the living and have perished for miscellaneous reasons.

Moreover, you can have multiple options to speak with dead people in Baldur's Gate 3. There are few classes with the natural ability to perform this task. If your chosen character or companions don't have such spells, the job can still be done with the help of scrolls and other items. Let's take a look at all available options.

Best ways to speak with dead people in Baldur's Gate 3

Conversing with the dead in Baldur's Gate 3 can only be done with the use of spells. This can be divided into two different methods.

You can use a scroll to speak with the dead if your class can't learn the spell by themselves. These scrolls can also be purchased from certain vendors and then used.

You can teach your classes the Speak with the Dead spell, which is a more convenient option. Whether you use a spell or a scroll, the effect is ultimately the same.

The Secret Cellar in Baldur's Gate 3 contains an Ornate Mirror. If you answer it correctly, you'll end up getting the Necromancy of Thay. This book will teach your character the required spell.

Another way to get the same job done is by moving to the Dank Crypt, where you can then find the Amulet of Lost Voices. This can be obtained from one of the chests found in the same region. Any character (whether your custom choice or companion) with this equipment will be able to then speak with the dead.

The spell works straightforwardly in Baldur's Gate 3. Once you locate a dead person, cast the spell. They will be resurrected to answer five questions. After responding to each query, they will return to their graves.

The Speak with the Dead spell is available to the following classes and sub-classes:

Raven Queen

Cleric

Bard

Knowledge Domain

The Undying

However, you'll require level 3 Necromancy skills with a character for them to wield the spell mentioned above. While it's cast at your behest, there can be huge benefits. Some of the dead could help you access additional clues and quests on your journey.