Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard guide: Learning spells from Scrolls

Wizards and Sorcerors have some of the most fleshed-out sets of skills and abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hence, it’s not surprising players consider them a must-have in the party while looking for ways to learn the most powerful spells from scrolls and make the most out of the range of abilities they can carry. Compared to other classes and subclasses, Wizards are capable of learning the most number of spells and incantations.

While the RPG will automatically provide your Wizard with two new spells for their spellbook when they level up, that is not the only way of helping them get their hands on new incantation.

The more reliable way is to learn them through the Spell Scrolls themselves, allowing for a good deal of versatility in the Wizard’s arsenal.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how your Wizard can learn Spells from Scrolls in the table-top RPG.

Learning spells through Spell Scrolls in Baldur’s Gate 3

Learning spells from Spell Scrolls (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

As you make your way through the Forgotten Realms, looting and plundering while playing out the narrative, you will come across a fair bit of Spell Scrolls. Instead of directly using them in combat, you might want to make your Wizard learn them first, as it will then permanently add the spell to their Spellbook.

However, that will consume the scroll, and if it was an exceptionally rare one, you will either have to wait for a drop to get it or purchase it with a good deal of gold.

After you have gotten your hands on a scroll that you want your Wizard to learn, here is how you can help them learn it permanently:

Double-click on the portrait of the Wizard who is in your party. This can either be Gale or the player character themselves. This will let you assume control of the character.

Now pressing K will bring up the Spellbook, and you will need to find the “Learn New Spells” icon at the top right of the pop-up.

Clicking on it will pop up all the Spell Scrolls in the Wizard’s inventory, and by selecting one, you can consume and learn it.

However, make sure that you have sufficient gold to learn the spell in the Scrolls. Each time you consume a scroll, you will need to invest around 50-200 gold, depending on its rarity.

Additionally, Wizards will not be able to learn a spell that is at a much higher level than the character itself. The Wizard will first need to level up to the appropriate level to learn spells like Revivify in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Spells from the Wizard’s subclass will take half gold to consume in Baldur’s Gate 3

If the spell you are looking to learn is from the same subclass as that of the Wizard, then the gold required to obtain it from a scroll will be half.

Here are all the available spell subclasses and schools in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Abjuration

Conjuration

Divination

Enchantment

Evocation

Illusion

Necromancy

Transmutation

However, you will not be able to use the spell immediately after learning it, as you must prepare it beforehand and slot it into the spell inventory.