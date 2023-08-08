Baldur's Gate 3: How to turn off the Arcane Turrets in Arcane Tower

As players progress through Baldur's Gate 3, the narrative will eventually take them to Arcane Tower. The article won't spoil the purpose of their visit, but it definitely won't be an effusive welcome. One of the biggest stumbling blocks will be the Arcane Turrets scattered around the place. These traps will launch a relentless assault at any intruder that steps into its view.

This can make the Arcane Tower immensely challenging to navigate. Thankfully, there are many ways to take them down.

How to destroy the Arcane Turrets located in Baldur's Gate 3 Arcane Tower?

These can be quite dangerous if the party is caught within its blast (Image via Larian Studios/YouTube: Pop Pop Games)

The Arcane Turrets are crescent-shaped automated turrets that have blue magical runes adorning them. They automatically fire at players that step into their range. As with most things in Baldur's Gate 3, the easiest way is to get rid of them. However, not all methods will be efficient right out of the gate.

Unlike the early access rendition, many traps and contraptions now have the Sturdy perk. This grants them immunity unless a certain damage threshold is met. As such, players will need to use somewhat decent abilities or weapons to even make a dent - although the Arcane Turrets only have 11 hit points.

When players find themselves in the turret's sight, a blue line will connect the two indicating visual. The first thing players would be inclined to do is attack the turrets. Using Level 1 electric Spells can work, however, it is a waste of Spell Slots. Moreover, players eventually need to Long Rest which can put further pressure on limited cap supplies.

Another option is using a good ranged weapon on a stealthy Rogue or Ranger. This will take some time and perhaps even trial and error, but for those who do not want to go through the intended solution, this may work. If one chooses to diligently destroy each and every turret in the Arcane Tower, then be sure to use the Turn-Based Mode.

This will prevent the constant barrage of the turret if players mess up and allow them to change positions. The main solution, however, is a little tedious and will allow disabling all turrets simultaneously.

How to reach the Power Generator to disable Arcane Turrets in Baldur's Gate 3?

This is one of two ways to get to the Power Generator in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larina Studios/Youtube: Trophygamers)

To do so, players must first head to the garden of the Arcane Tower. This is done by hopping onto the mushrooms near the front gate of the area. We recommend using only one character for this job, preferably a stealth-proficient party member like the vampire elf Astarion, as lockpicking is in order. Also, have the Feather Fall spell to use on the character since there is fall damage in this game.

Make it across the mushroom paths that snake next to the tower balcony and proceed towards the garden. Here, pick up a Sussur Bloom. These magical flowers are the key to shutting down the annoying turrets. Once they are in possession, the tower itself is the main destination or, rather, the Power Generator inside it. There are two ways to enter.

The Sussur Bloom's anti-magic field should help disable the Arcane Turrets in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios/Youtube: SpookyFairy)

Players can sneak in by lockpicking the door or entering a hole near the wall to its right. The gap can be entered by transforming into a small animal or using Enlarge to shrink the character's size. Do note that the Sussur Bloom is a magical flower with anti-magic properties. So having one in inventory or even being near it will prevent the user from using any magic in Baldur's Gate 3.

This debuff can be overcome by sending the item to the campsite and retrieving it after breaking into the room. Alternately, a stealth character is a straightforward option as they can easily lockpick the door to the west of the garden to enter the lab. Here, head to the large contraption, which is the Power Generator, and place the Sussur Bloom inside.

Press Combine to shut down the turrets for good, which should open up the area for relaxed exploration.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out right now on PC via Steam, with a PS5 release coming on September 6, 2023.