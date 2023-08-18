Baldur’s Gate 3: Mourning Frost Quarterstaff crafting guide

The Mourning Frost Quarterstaff is one of the most powerful weapons for frost mages in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s one of the most sought-after items for those looking to maximize the frost damage they deal with in an encounter. However, the weapon is not easy to come across, and many in the community are struggling to get their hands on it.

To obtain the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff in BG3, you will be required to get your hands on three different items, Icy Crystal, Icy Helve, and Icy Metal, and then craft the staff using the components. These can all be obtained from the Underdark; however, the locations at which they are found are all different.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how you can craft the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff by acquiring all its crafting components.

Obtaining the Icy Crystal, Icy Helve, and Icy Metal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Getting the three components for the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

To obtain the three components for the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff, you will need to make your way to the Underdark of Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you're there, you will be able to find them.

1) Obtaining the Icy Crystal

You will need to take down Drow Filro and his pet Hook Horrors to get the Icy Crystal. The fight is compulsory and takes place near the Forgotten Sussur Tree. After beating him, you will be able to obtain the Icy Crystal from his body.

2) Obtaining the Icy Helve

To get the Icy Helve, make your way west of the Selunite Outpost. Here you will find the petrified victims of the Spectator, one of whom will be Drow Dhourn. You can kill or set him free; if it’s the latter, pickpocket the Crystal from him before he leaves the area.

3) Obtaining the Icy metal

To get the third component for the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to go to Myconid’s treasure grove and search for the dead body of a Drow. Near the body, you will find the Icy Metal.

Crafting the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff in Baldur’s Gate 3

Crafting the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

After you have obtained all three components, you can combine them to craft the Mourning Frost Quarterstaff. Just right-click on the three items and then combine them to make it.

Mourning Frost Quarterstaff stats and abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Mourning Frost Quarterstaff is one of the best weapons for mages who rely a fair bit on cold damage. It provides a +1 bonus on all Cold damage rolls. It will also offer all cold spells of the user a chance to inflict a Chilled damage status.

It will make them vulnerable to cold damage and make it easier to apply the Frost effect to stun your enemies.

Additionally, the staff will give access to Ray of Frost cantrip, giving basic +1 enhancement to each user’s physical attacks.