Top 5 crowd-control spells in Baldur's Gate 3

Combat is an integral part of Baldur's Gate 3's gameplay. Throughout the adventures, you will end up facing many different enemies, and thankfully, the game provides you with plenty of ways to deal with hostile creatures. One thing you can use to dispose of your enemies is the use of spells that does a wide variety of things.

Some of the combat encounters in the game will have you facing off against a horde of enemies that can easily outnumber you. For situations like these, there are some crowd-control spells that can be used, and here are five of the best ones in the game.

Grease, Ice Storm, and three must-have crowd-control spells in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Spike Growth

Turning the very terrain your enemies are standing on is a nifty trick that can help you deal with all who are on one side of the battlefield. One of the best spells for doing this is Spike Growth. This is a level 2 Transmutation spell that covers the ground in deadly spikes and any creature who moves through it takes 2-8 Piercing damage for every 1.5 meters they move.

This spell can be learned by Druids, Rangers, and Clerics who are in the Nature Domain in Baldur's Gate 3. Spike Growth covers an extensive area so you can affect several enemies at once. Placing it in a strategic spot can even prevent enemies from getting to you or can deal considerable damage to them before they even get to you.

2) Grease

Controlling crowds does not always have to be about dealing as much damage to enemies as possible. Sometimes it can be about immobilizing them or at the very least, making it difficult to get to you while imposing Disadvantages on them.

The spell Grease is perfect for doing this as it covers a large area with slippery grease that slows enemies down by causing them to fall Prone. As your enemies scramble to get out of the Grease, you can pick them off with long-range attacks or Cantrip, making this an effective way of reducing enemy numbers in Baldur's Gate 3.

3) Silence

Enemy spellcasters in Baldur's Gate 3 can be quite a nuisance when you are dealing with them in small numbers or individually. They become an even bigger pain in the neck if present in large numbers. If you encounter a hostile group of casters, worry not, as there is a spell that can help you deal with them.

Silence is a Level 2 Illusion spell that creates a soundproof sphere. Anyone who is caught within this sphere gets silenced, which means they cannot use magic spells with a verbal component. Aside from neutralizing your enemies' spell-casting ability, this can be used as a utility spell outside of combat if you want to act quietly in a particular area.

4) Cloudkill

Poison is a very deadly tool that you can utilize in Baldur's Gate 3. There are a few spells that can inflict Poison damage but none are as powerful as Cloudkill. This is a Level 5 spell that conjures a poisonous cloud dealing 5d8 Poison Damage within a large area.

Offensive spells that do damage outright are an effective way of dealing with enemies who are grouped together. The best part about Cloudkill is that it can be repositioned at every turn, so even if your targets move, you can chase them. This means that you can pair Cloudkill with other spells that restrict enemy movement for maximum effect.

5) Ice Storm

Ice Storm is a powerful crowd-control spell in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image via Larian Studios)

There are plenty of elemental spells that make use of the forces of nature to deal damage in Baldur's Gate 3. Among these spells that invoke nature's wrath, one of the most powerful and most useful is Ice Storm.

As the name suggests, this spell conjures huge chunks of ice and causes them to fall from the sky onto your enemies. This causes 2d8 Bludgeoning + 4d6 Cold damage which is already impressive. Additionally, it also covers the ground in ice and anyone who is standing on it must pass a Dexterity Saving Throw or fall Prone.

These are the best spells for controlling massive crowds in Baldur's Gate 3. Using them creatively and combining them with other spells or other tactics is a great way to maximize their effects. Experimenting is also crucial, so make sure to do that as you might just discover an ingenious way of eliminating enemies.