5 best Transmutation spells in Baldur's Gate 3

One of the most important things in Baldur's Gate 3 is spellcasting. Spells are extremely useful during your adventure, both inside and outside of combat. Casting the right spell at the right moment can help you turn a dire situation around, or it can help you find a shortcut to completing a difficult mission. Basically, there are plenty of spells in the game, and you should be able to find one for almost every single situation that you find yourself in.

Just like in Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition, spells in the game are classified into different schools of magic. The school of magic that a spell belongs to pretty much defines the general capabilities of the spell. One of the schools present in the game is Transmutation.

Spells that are classified as Transmutation spells are those that can alter or manipulate the physical attributes of the items or the creatures around them, and here are the five best Transmutation spells in Baldur's Gate 3.

Five must-have Transmutation Spells in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Feather Fall

As you traverse the dangerous world in Baldur's Gate 3, you will come across situations where you need to get down from somewhere quickly. Maybe it's from the top of a ravine, or it could be from a high balcony.

Regardless of where you are descending from, you should be careful with making your way down because one slip and a party member of yours could fall to their death.

However, if you cannot be bothered to take your time, there is a spell that will allow you to simply jump down and not worry about receiving fall damage. This spell is Feather Fall and it makes anyone who it is cast on immune to dying via taking a fall. One example of this spell's usefulness is in the Arcane Tower.

The best part is that since it is a ritual spell, you can use it outside of combat without spending a spell slot.

2) Disintegrate

The most powerful offensive spells can easily deal with even the strongest of bosses in Baldur's Gate 3. Disintegrate is one of them. It is capable of dealing a whopping 10d6 + 40 Force Damage upon hitting a target.

The sheer damage output that this spell can do is enough to eliminate the strongest enemy within the first few rounds of combat as long as it is set up correctly.

You can only get it later on once you are able to learn level six spells which is also when you are facing stronger enemies. But it is still useful to have in your back pocket.

Using it to last hit an enemy after it has received damage and debuffs from your other party members makes it an incredible solution for taking out the most powerful enemies you will face.

3) Elemental Weapon

You will face a plethora of enemy types in Baldur's Gate 3. These various enemy types have their own sets of resistances and vulnerabilities. It can be quite annoying if you face an enemy and you were not able to prepare the spells they are vulnerable to beforehand.

This can be remedied by having a spell that can adapt to the enemies you face. One of the few spells that can do this in the game is Elemental Weapon. With it, you are able to imbue your weapon with an element of your choice, which can deal an extra 1d4 damage. It also grants you a +1 bonus to attack rolls.

You can set enemies up to receive massive damage by dousing them in oil or water and then using this to either do fire or water damage.

4) Spike Growth

Area of effect spells are extremely useful for dealing with several enemies at once or if you want to have better control over the battlefield. A well-placed area-of-effect spell can easily hinder and even take out several enemies. It is especially useful when you are trying to defend something or someone.

Spike Growth is one of those spells in Baldur's Gate 3. What it does is it turns the ground into hard spikes wherein movement is halved, and a creature takes 2-8 piercing damage for every 1.5 meters of movement. Try placing it in a bottleneck area for best results.

One example of efficiently using spike growth is by casting it on a narrow corridor as your enemies are passing through.

5) Heat Metal

Debuffing your enemies is a great way to ensure that you gain the upper hand during a combat encounter in Baldur's Gate 3. It is even better if you can debuff them and cause damage to them at the same time. Casting Heat Metal can do both for you, as it can cause 2d8 fire damage and impose Disadvantage on enemies who have metal weapons or armor.

This spell can also force enemies to let go of their weapon if it is made of metal. If your target is wearing metal armor, then it always has Disadvantage. You can use your Bonus Action in subsequent turns to cause additional 2d8 fire damage.

There are the best Transmutation Spells in, but there are plenty of others, so make sure to check them out to learn which ones fit your playstyle the best. If you are wondering what the best utility spells are in Baldur's Gate 3, check out this list.