How to fix the Arcane Tower elevator in Baldur's Gate 3

In Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter plenty of challenges that will test your creativity and problem-solving skills. These can range from puzzles to combat encounters, pushing your intellectual and tactical capabilities to their limits. Even when you are exploring the world, you will certainly come across some situations that make you stop and think.

Thankfully, Baldur's Gate 3 will often allow you to take all the time you need to figure out how to beat every challenge you encounter. One problem that you will need to solve in this game involves a dysfunctional elevator in the Arcane Tower located in the Underdark.

Fixing the elevator in the Arcane Tower in Baldur's Gate 3

Collecting Sussur Bloom is vital in fixing the elevator (Image via Larian Studios)

The Arcane Tower is a location that you will visit during a quest. In this mission, you are tasked with helping Omeluum investigate a certain parasite that you are surely quite familiar with already. The tower has several levels, and you will notice that it has an elevator that does not work.

This tower is located in the Underdark's southwestern area in Baldur's Gate 3. It is guarded by two Arcane Turrets that you will need to dispose of; otherwise, they will cause you and your party a lot of trouble. Once you have disposed of the tower's security measures, you can make your way inside.

To fix the elevator, you will first need to reach the structure's bottom. You can easily do is by heading over to one of the balconies on the floor you're on and jumping down using the giant mushrooms. You will be able to access other rooms that contain some good loot in this way as well, such as several books that contain vital information.

Placing the Sussur Bloom inside the Power Generator will restore power to the Arcane Tower, thus rendering the elevator usable (Image via Larian Studios)

Your goal at this point is to reach the bottom of this tower, an area that houses glowing plants. You can easily get there by casting Feather Fall on your party members and jumping down.

Once you get there, collect the Sussur Blooms. After grabbing these, head over to the locked door behind you. You can pick its lock or find any other way to get into the room behind the door. Inside, you will find a Power Generator. Interact with it and use the Sussur Blooms that you previously collected to activate it.

Doing so will turn on the elevator, which will allow you to access the other floors inside this Arcane Tower in Baldur's Gate 3.

There are also plenty of precious items that you can loot while inside the Arcane Tower, so make sure to keep an eye out for them while you do this quest in Baldur's Gate 3.