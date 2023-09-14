Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3 - Release date, Mac support, and more

Baldur's Gate 3 is garnering substantial acclaim from the gaming community due to its distinctive RPG features. Larian Studios recently posted an image on Twitter, highlighting the overwhelmingly positive feedback from critics worldwide. Additionally, the developer has announced that Patch 3 will be released on September 21. It appears that the developer is preparing to further improve the game's performance to expand their reach to a broader audience and uphold the strong reputation they have built through the overwhelmingly positive feedback received thus far.

Baldur's Gate 3's second patch was primarily dedicated to resolving performance problems, enhancing in-game features, improving the user interface, and various other adjustments. Fans can find comprehensive information about Patch 2 by visiting the game's official website. Given that Larian has made substantial efforts to address not only major but also minor issues in this update, it's safe to assume that Patch 3 holds great promise and is likely to bring exciting developments.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3: Mac support and more

Currently, the title is exclusively available on PlayStation 5 and PC. However, with the impending launch of Patch 3, it will become fully compatible with Mac systems. This forthcoming update is anticipated to be the most significant one since the game's initial release. The inclusion of Mac support is set to greatly expand the game's player base, making it a strategically advantageous move from a marketing standpoint.

It's worth noting that while the game is currently playable on Mac, it falls short of offering the complete gaming experience found on PC and the recently released PlayStation 5 version. The full-fledged Baldur's Gate 3 experience on Mac will become available when Patch 3 goes live on September 21, 2023.

The news of Patch 3 has garnered a positive response from the audience. While many are pleased with the game becoming fully compatible with Mac systems, others highlight their challenges on their respective platforms. In fact, some fans are going so far as to acclaim the game, hailing it as a strong contender for the title of game of the year.

Baldur's Gate 3 offers an exciting storyline filled with numerous demanding quests. In addition to the captivating campaign, players can engage in various distinctive activities. Baldur's Gate 3 also offers players the opportunity to engage in romantic relationships with their fellow companions. Larian Studios has even shared data indicating that Shadowheart has emerged as the top choice among fans for a romantic partner.

When it comes to gameplay elements, the options are vast, granting players the liberty to tailor their experience to their liking. Furthermore, the game provides players with an abundance of choices to influence the narrative according to their preferences. These gameplay features have garnered global acclaim and solidified Baldur's Gate 3 as the ultimate RPG ever created.