Who is the most romanced character in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a wide range of RPG features contributing to an immersive and pleasurable gaming experience. Players deeply value these gameplay elements and invest a substantial amount of time participating in distinctive in-game activities.

Among the diverse range of activities available, Romance stands out as an exceptionally distinctive one. The latest statistic released by Larian Studios presents an intriguing report about a character in whom players have invested more time for romantic interactions.

According to the report, the majority of players have chosen Shadowheart, one of the seven Origin characters, as their preferred romance option during gameplay. With an alluring appearance, her inclination towards minimal speech adds an air of enigma to her persona. This aura of mystery serves to draw players in, compelling them to dedicate additional time to unravel her secrets and delve into her narrative.

Shadowheart has been selected by players as the most favored romantic character in Baldur's Gate 3

Shadowheart is the most favored romantic character in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Larian Studios' data discloses that approximately 100,000 players experienced rejections from Astarion, with Shadowheart emerging as the most desired romance choice, followed by Gale. The romantic aspect of the game necessitates a significant investment of time and interactions. Initiating a romance requires the establishment of a reliable and trustworthy connection with the chosen character.

Similar to Shadowheart, Gale also serves as an Origin character. Within the character creation process, you have the opportunity to select an Origin character. They can either embark on their journey with a personally created character or assume the role of an Origin character.

These pre-designed characters come with distinct races, genders, classes, backgrounds, and storylines. Opting to play as an Origin character grants you a valuable opportunity to delve into their backstory and understand its importance within the overarching narrative.

Shadowheart belongs to the Cleric class (Image via Larian Studios)

Regarding the beloved romantic character, Shadowheart, she hails from the Cleric class and is a member of the High Half-Elf race. In Baldur's Gate 3, a wide array of races is showcased, including the Half-Elf. Characters of this race offer distinct characteristics and formidable combat proficiencies. They excel in wielding various weapons and donning diverse types of armor.

Initiate interactions on your own (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 offers the option of engaging in camping activities. Within the game, you can establish your own campsite, where you can foster connections with various characters. While at camp, you can take necessary rests, during which you may receive notifications about specific characters seeking interactions.

Additionally, you have the ability to initiate interactions on your own. By selecting suitable dialogue choices, you can strengthen your rapport with these characters. As the in-game days unfold, the connections you build will naturally develop, potentially leading to more intimate interactions.