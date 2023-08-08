10 things you need to do first in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 introduces distinctive gameplay features that deliver an immersive RPG adventure. Upon embarking on your journey, you'll have the opportunity to engage with various gameplay elements. These elements can be harnessed according to your personal preferences, allowing you to tailor your experience to your liking. However, it's essential to acquaint yourself with specific aspects that will prove invaluable throughout your journey.

This article highlights 10 crucial aspects to assist you right from the start of your adventure in Baldur's Gate 3.

Dice Roll mechanics and nine other things you need to do first in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Importance of Dialogue Option

As you embark on your journey in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll encounter numerous instances of interaction. These interactions will offer various choices in dialogue that you'll need to make. It's important to note that the option you decide upon will lead to corresponding outcomes.

This means the results of various situations are influenced by the dialogue option you pick. However, there are no strict limitations on your dialogue selection, yet opting for the suitable choice can help avoid unnecessary conflicts. Your chosen dialogue will also shape the development of your character within the storyline.

If you opt for a darker path, you can select options that align with an evil persona, allowing you to take on the role of a villain. Conversely, if you're aiming for a good path, opting for a wise choice will help you. It's worth keeping in mind that even those with malicious intentions could potentially become your allies, while trusted allies might turn against you.

The outcome of these dynamics depends on how you handle the interactions. Therefore, it's crucial to remain attentive during the interactions and carefully read the options.

2) You can customize the Dark Urge

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a selection of seven Origin characters during the character creation phase. Opting for these characters is an option if you wish to skip the character creation process. These are essentially pre-developed silhouettes with predetermined stories, and picking one provides an understanding of their backstory and significance within the overall narrative.

However, you can personalize one Origin character known as the Dark Urge. In Baldur's Gate 3, you can modify aspects such as gender, race, class, background, and appearance for the Dark Urge character.

When playing as the Dark Urge, you will encounter a multitude of dialogue choices. The decisions you make will influence the direction in which you steer the Dark Urge's storyline. Your selections will shape the destiny of the Dark Urge, enabling you to mold them into either evil figures or guide them toward a more virtuous path by resisting the acts of violence.

3) Resting is important

Baldur's Gate 3 includes camping mechanics as well. Players have the option to establish their own campsite, where they can engage in various camping-related activities such as resting, resource storage and interacting with their companions.

Resting within the game holds significant importance and is categorized into two types: Short Rest and Long Rest. While the former can be taken twice at any point during the journey, Long Rest necessitates concluding the day and expending 40 randomly selected camp resources. Short Rest aids in the partial restoration of HP, whereas Long Rest fully restores HP and other abilities.

4) Dice Roll mechanics

Baldur's Gate 3 employs a combat system that revolves around dice-rolling mechanics. The outcome of your character's actions, whether they succeed or fail, hinges entirely upon the results of these dice rolls.

The dice used in this system range from a single one to a maximum of twenty, with the numerical outcome determining the extent of damage dealt by your character. This numerical value essentially governs the accuracy of your attack.

As you engage in battles, your enemy is assigned a specific percentage, which dictates the likelihood of your attack hitting or missing. A higher percentage augments the probability of achieving a critical outcome, while a lower figure elevates the risk of a critical failure. Hence, employ tactics in combat and select the suitable character for the specific circumstance.

5) Help NPCs

During your adventure, you will encounter various characters who will request your aid. Upon assisting them, you'll receive distinct benefits, and they will be available to support you whenever needed. It's essential to form connections in Baldur's Gate 3, as the journey is uncertain and fraught with hazards.

To survive in this dangerous realm, forming alliances is important. Helping NPCs will grant rewards like scarce crafting ingredients, in-game money, or valuable assets. Additionally, your experience points will grow as a result of your assistance.

6) Explore regions

Exploration holds a crucial significance within Baldur's Gate 3, as it is a key factor in obtaining valuable items, engaging with particular characters, and uncovering distinctive crafting materials essential for weapon crafting.

Beyond mere item collection, the act of exploration assumes a pivotal role in initiating specific main quests and additional side quests. These quests often correspond to particular regions, necessitating a journey to those respective areas.

Furthermore, such a journey entails traversing through diverse sub-regions. Venturing into distinct locales not only provides a deeper understanding of the environment and the associated perils but also equips you with the tools to confront forthcoming challenges. Additionally, while exploring, you could encounter NPCs who may present an additional task that, upon completion, will grant rewards.

7) Gather items

When embarking on your journey in Baldur's Gate 3, it's essential to prioritize the collection of items to maximize your resources. Even the smallest of things can prove valuable. These encompass a variety of accouterments, such as food supplies, wooden materials, equipment, weaponry, essential items, and valuable treasures.

You have the ability to securely store these items within your camp. Gears can be conveniently stored within wooden barrels, while other weapons find their place in separate storage areas.

You can choose the most suitable equipment and weapons for your journey, while any redundant items can be safely stored away. Moreover, the resources you gather are crucial in facilitating Long Rest periods. As it mandates 40 resources to execute a Long Rest, it's important to accumulate items to a considerable extent.

8) Sell items

You'll encounter merchants and traders with whom you can engage in the buying and selling of various items. If you need in-game currency, you can sell any items you choose. Additionally, you can acquire beneficial potions and equipment to simplify your quest. Furthermore, if you come across items with no utility, you can sell them to free up inventory space.

9) Change the class of your character

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a diverse array of 12 classes, encompassing:

Barbarian

Bard

Cleric

Fighter

Druid

Paladin

Monk

Ranger

Rogue

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Each of these classes boasts its own distinctive set of abilities, permitting you to tailor your gameplay to a specific style. However, if your initially chosen class isn't quite to your liking, you can make a change while in Camp, facilitated by Withers, for a fee of 100 gold pieces.

Opting for this transition will result in your character reverting to level 1. Yet, all the experience points you have garnered will remain intact.

10) Participate in side quests

In addition to the exciting main missions, engaging in side quests in Baldur's Gate 3 is essential. These missions are essentially concealed and necessitate interactions, unlocking chests, collecting blueprints, and completing other particular tasks to trigger them.

Side quests also serve as a valuable means for obtaining potent weaponry and priceless treasures, earning experience points, and strengthening relationships with characters. Beyond offering exciting challenges, side quests deliver an enjoyable gameplay encounter by necessitating the utilization of distinctive skills like lockpicking, stealth, and other entertaining activities.