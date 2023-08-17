Baldur's Gate 3 Sharran Sanctuary location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a diverse range of quests that necessitate visits to specific regions. Certain locations within the game can only be reached once you successfully solve the associated pathway puzzle. An example of the same is the Plaque Puzzle, which, once solved, grants entry to the Sharran Sanctuary. To solve the Plaque Puzzle, players must journey to the Shadow Cursed village situated within Reithwin Town.

Once you reach the Moonrise Towers during your Act 2 playthrough, locating Reithwin Town should be a straightforward task. This article provides information about successfully solving the Statue Plaques Puzzle, granting you access to the Sharran Sanctuary within Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to locate the statue in Reithwin Town in Baldur's Gate 3

Here are the steps to locate the statue in Reithwin Town:

Proceed straight from the Moonrise Towers (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon reaching the Moonrise Towers, your primary goal is to discover the statue positioned within the Shadow Cursed Lands (a notable landmark) near Reithwin Town and Tollhouse.

As you arrive at the Moonrise Towers, continue in a straight direction without making any turns, and you will find the statue.

Exercise caution as you approach Reithwin Town, since you will encounter a multitude of traps and enemies.

Once you arrive at the destination, you'll come across a statue.

Upon engaging with it, you'll be required to solve the puzzle it presents.

Steps to access the Sharran Sanctuary in Baldur's Gate 3

The statue will unlock a concealed gate (Image via Larian Studios)

Engage with the statue to initiate the puzzle.

The puzzle involves interacting with three Plaques on the statue, but it's crucial to interact with them in the correct sequence rather than in random order.

Follow the sequence outlined in the image when interacting with the Plaques.

Once you've successfully interacted with the three Plaques in the designated order, the statue will unlock a concealed gate that leads to the Sharran Sanctuary.

Enter the hidden passage to reach the Sharran Sanctuary, thus completing your journey successfully.

The Shar Altar in Baldur's Gate 3

Once you reach the Sharran Sanctuary, you will encounter a trio of statues, symbolizing Intelligence, Charisma, and Wisdom. Upon interacting with the plaques associated with each statue, you will face challenges that require successful Saving Throw (Dice Roll) attempts.

After successfully overcoming all three challenges, a concealed door will be unlocked. Once you enter the subsequent chamber, you will come across the Shar Altar. This altar will prompt you to perform a brief ritual. You will be provided with a Dagger to offer a small amount of your blood to the altar.

Following this action, you will be granted rewards, including a Scroll of Revivify, a Scroll of Blight, a Potion of Angelic Reprieve, and an Elixir of Necrotic Resistance. Finally, if you decide to retain the Dagger, it will provoke a confrontation against the Sharran Sentinels.