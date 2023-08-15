Baldur’s Gate 3: What are Hollyphants, and what role does Lulu play?

There are many mysterious and magical creatures that you will encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3, but not all of them are as adorable as the Hollyphants. These creatures have a very deep lore in Dungeons and Dragons, even though they are not as frequently portrayed as some of the other beings in Larian Studios' new game.

As BG3 stays true to its DnD core, Hollyphants have a much more fleshed-out representation in the game. This has left many community members curious about the creatures, who look exactly like miniature elephants with golden fur.

Lulu is one of the most significant Hollyphant that players will meet during their time in the Forgotten Realms. However, she is not quite a true representation of her race, as she sometimes displays a nature that is not quite becoming of a Hollyphant.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide goes over everything you need to know about the Hollyphants and their role in DnD lore.

Exploring the Hollyphants’ role in DnD and Baldur’s Gate 3

In Dungeons and Dragons, as well as Baldur’s Gate 3, Hollyphants are much more than traditional pets that you can tow along. While they have a very docile and adorable disposition, don't let their appearance fool you. They are one of the more complex and intelligent creatures in the lore.

These species reside in the Upper Planes (which is heaven in DnD) and are divine messengers who heal and aid the worthy.

Apart from their support role, Hollyphants are even capable of punishing evil and have very powerful abilities that help them smite their foes.

Hollyphant abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3

Hollyphants play their trumpets when in battle. They can blast out thunder and radiant damage from their trunks when provoked.

Hollyphants will automatically strike down evil foes, and with their psionic abilities, they have the powers of:

Suggestion

Telepathy

Clairvoyance

Hollyphants are even capable of transforming into bigger creatures, thereby acting as mounts. These qualities make Hollyphants some of the best pets in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Exploring Lulu’s role in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lulu is probably the only Hollyphant that you will meet in your playtime. Hollyphants usually do not leave the Upper Planes, therefore making Lulu an oddity among them.

Lulu was the aid of Zariel, who was an angel in DnD lore, and waged war against Avernus.

Lulu unfortunately lost and has been stuck in the mortal plane, trying to hide Zariel’s sword in the Bleeding Citadel. She was eventually robbed of her power after getting lost in Avernus and was further weakened when she was sprinkled with water from the Styx.

Zariel, in the meantime, was transformed into an archdevil, and much of the former angel's lore ties in with Karlach and why she was able to encounter the player character.