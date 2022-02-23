Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 remaster coming this year: Release date, platforms and more

Since the release of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance last year on current consoles and PC, fans have been clamoring for the sequel, Dark Alliance 2. Now, developer Black Isle Studios has stepped up to grant that wish.

Sharing a tweet captioned, "It's coming. Sooner than you think.", the renowned RPG maker of Fallout and Planescape: Torment fame has announced a remaster. It is scheduled to be released sometime later in 2022.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 beckons modern gamers to its 2004 roots

The original game is an action RPG set in the Forgotten Realms setting of the Dungeons & Dragons universe. It's essentially a looter RPG, where players choose a class, manage RPG progression and spend most of their time running around dungeons whacking enemies to get new and more powerful loot. This is not unlike modern renditions of the genre with titles like Diablo or Grim Dawn.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 followed in its predecessor's footsteps but aimed to refine and improve the experience. Since Black Isle did not make the original game (which was under Snowblind Studios), they had big shoes to fill, as the first Dark Alliance was universally praised. They learned from the prequel's flaws and focused on elements that made the original special such as co-op, more NPCs to liven up its world, more player classes, and so on.

While Dark Alliance 1 was released on PS2, Xbox, GameCube, and the Game Boy Advance, the second game skipped the two Nintendo platforms. The game garnered good reviews for its 2004 launch and seemed to embody the spirit that Snowblind set up with their project.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of platforms for Dark Alliance 2's remaster. However, given that Black Isle handled the remaster for the first game and is doing the same for this sequel, Dark Alliance 2 will presumably make its way to every platform that its predecessor did. This means PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Switch ports are expected, with a Switch port being confirmed via a tweet reply.

In other news, the latest entry in the series, Baldur's Gate 3, is still in early access. The upcoming turn-based RPG from the acclaimed Larian Studios (who worked on the Divinity: Original Sin games) is the most ambitious DnD game so far, so it might take them longer to finalize a release.

Edited by Danyal Arabi