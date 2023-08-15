Baldurs Gate 3 features tactical, turn-based combat against large groups of foes in true RPG fashion. Dishing out absurd amounts of damage is always a welcome sight for players, whatever the game. Thanks to a rather recent discovery, players can now make use of a rather unconventional method to deal some of the highest DPS numbers against most foes in the game. Interestingly, the method involves the use of an Owlbear.

Curious readers can find a summary of how to recreate the steps in the rest of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers for Baldurs Gate 3 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Using an Owlbear to kill almost all enemies with one hit in Baldurs Gate 3

Despite its innocent appearance, Owlbears can be rather effective during combat (Image via Larian Studios)

This peculiar method involves the power of gravity and body weight to dish out damage in Owlbear form. A detailed summary of the steps to recreate the same is provided below:

Gain higher ground : Gain as much height as you possibly can. You can choose to stack a large number of crates together to achieve this goal.

: Gain as much height as you possibly can. You can choose to stack a large number of crates together to achieve this goal. Transform into an Owlbear : Once at the desired height, transform into an Owlbear and take your position.

: Once at the desired height, transform into an Owlbear and take your position. Increase mass : Increase the size of your Owlbear by using the Enlarge spell. Alternatively, you can use the “Elixir of Colossus” to grow in size.

: Increase the size of your Owlbear by using the Enlarge spell. Alternatively, you can use the “Elixir of Colossus” to grow in size. Use Crushing Flight to trample your foes : Finally, use the class-specific action, “Crushing Flight,” to jump on your foes. This move is completely immune to fall damage, so players need not worry about losing precious health in the process.

: Finally, use the class-specific action, “Crushing Flight,” to jump on your foes. This move is completely immune to fall damage, so players need not worry about losing precious health in the process. Watch the DPS numbers go up: Successfully executing this move will deal somewhere around 1000 points of damage, which is more than enough to one-shot foes.

However, it should be noted that the move is best reserved against enemies who are not immune to blunt weapon attacks. Enemies resistant to the prior mentioned attack will take less damage as a result.

Furthermore, as the damage output directly scales on the stacked height, players are advised to stack as many crates as they can before executing the move.

Transforming into an Owlbear in Baldurs Gate 3

Encountering an Owlbear in-game (Image via Larian Studios)

As a prerequisite for the above-mentioned steps, players must first be able to transform into an Owlbear. This is easily accessible to the Druid class at Level 2, thanks to the “Wild Shape” ability.

Transforming into the Owlbear will require players to unlock the “Circle of the Moon” Subclass at Level 6. Owlbears are particularly useful in combat as tanks, thanks to their large size and high HP pool.

Baldurs Gate 3 was released worldwide on August 3, 2023, as an action-adventure RPG. This much-acclaimed title is based on the Dungeons and Dragons series of tabletop games. Baldurs Gate 3 is currently available for PC and PlayStation 5, with an Xbox Series X/S port in the works.