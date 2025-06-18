Banandium Gems in Donkey Kong Bananza, explained

Nintendo recently presented the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct on its YouTube channel, giving fans a 15-minute look at what's to come. The game features both Donkey Kong and Pauline exploring the world in search of treasure and bananas. The presentation seemed promising, and this could be one of the most exciting Donkey Kong games in a long time.
An interesting term mentioned during the presentation was Banandium Gems, which had not featured in any previous Donkey Kong title before. On that note, here's everything we know so far about Banandium Gems in Donkey Kong Bananza.
Banandium Gems in Donkey Kong Bananza: Everything we know
Banandium Gems are golden banana collectibles that serve as a core item to progress in the game. You can find them hidden in various places, such as underground, behind cracked walls, buried under layers of terrain, or sometimes even scattered in the open.
You can also earn Banandium Gems by completing various quests like timed battles, side-scrolling platforming segments, and obstacle courses in the game.
Collecting these gems could help you earn Skill Points, which are used to boost Donkey Kong's abilities and unlock new skills. Apart from the gems, you can also find Banandium Chips, which can be traded for Banandium Gems at the Chip Exchange.
Additionally, there is Banandium Gold, which can be exchanged at the Stuff Shop for many useful items. However, it's unclear whether you can trade it for gems or not.
There are Treasure Chests across various biomes that contain Treasure Maps. These maps can lead you to even more Banandium Gems, Banandium Gold, and Fossils. During the presentation, Nintendo confirmed that each underground layer has its own biome. Thus, the more you explore, the more Banandium Gems you will find in these unique environments.
That's everything we know about Banandium Gems in Donkey Kong Bananza so far. The game is set to release on July 17, 2025, and will only be available on the Nintendo Switch 2. For more information, you can check out its official blog.
