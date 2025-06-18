"Raise the price": Fans react as Nintendo seemingly redeems its higher game pricing with Donkey Kong Bananza

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct took place today, and it looks like Nintendo might have justified the game's price hike, according to a few players. The fact that the Japanese company organized a showcase just for one game implied confidence in the title, and it was seemingly justified, as the latest Donkey Kong 3D platformer adds many new mechanics to the IP.

While the footage has increased anticipation for the game, whether this hype survives till its official release remains to be seen.

Can Bananza redeem the Japanese company's game pricing practices? (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo live-streamed its Donkey Kong Bananza Direct, and player response was very positive. Some commenters were so impressed that they even asked Nintendo to raise the price of the title.

Trending

Fan reactions to the trailer (Image via YouTube || Nintendo)

Here are a few examples:

X M - "raise the price!"

Itsy - "WAY TOO MUCH CONTENT"

Laik 71 - "peak"

KEK KEK - "Very cheap! I would buy this for 150 USD!"

Aaron Sousa - "RAISE THE PRICE THIS GAME LOOKS WORTH $1,040"

omson230 - "Okay now this a 2000 dollar game"

Also read: Will Donkey Kong Bananza be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

However, there were still many players who were dismissive of Nintendo's practices and the game, like the following:

Jack Byrne - "We. Need. To. Boycott for realsies"

Midnight - "looks incredibly MID"

Arrepool - "DROP THE PRICE"

That said, ultimately, the overall response to Donkey Kong Bananza seems very positive based on what we've seen so far.

Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza is shaping up to be an incredible platforming sandbox title

Similar to Cappy from Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong also gains an ally who will join his journey: a young Pauline. Furthermore, she will provide the titular gorilla with unique abilities, like using her voice to guide the player or transform Kong into a powerful Bananza form.

Also read: 3 exciting improvements Donkey Kong Bananza will feature over the older DK titles

When it comes to the gorilla himself, he also gains a myriad of new moves to help navigate the different worlds. The most important one is his ability to destroy almost anything in his surroundings, including the ground. This allows him to plough through any obstacles, molding the terrain to the player's wishes so they can approach obstacles the way they want to. The abilities aren't limited to just destruction, however, as Kong can also grab a chunk of land to either throw or double-jump off of.

If the gameplay connects with the audience, Bananza could very well become the title that players purchase Nintendo's new console for.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.