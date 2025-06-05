Nintendo Switch 2 Error Code 2813-0171 in Mario Kart World: Possible reason and potential fixes

Mario Kart World has just been released for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it brings a completely new experience compared to past Mario Kart games. From stunning visuals, an interactive open world, and a huge roster of characters, it seemingly has everything fans could've hoped for. Technical hurdles are common with every new title, especially on brand-new hardware, and the same seems to be true for this game as well. Many players have recently reported seeing a Nintendo Switch 2 Error Code 2813-0171 while launching Mario Kart World.
Thankfully, fixing this issue may be very simple. On that note, here's how to potentially fix this problem and continue exploring the world of Mario Kart.
Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.
How to potentially fix Error Code 2813-0171 in Mario Kart World
If you’re seeing Error Code 2813-0171 on your Nintendo Switch 2, don’t worry; the official website states that it's a simple pre-installation-related issue. The error occurs when a device tries to register or launch pre-installed software that has not officially been released yet. That means your device thinks you are trying to start a game that isn't fully available in your region yet.
However, Mario Kart World is already live everywhere, so it’s unlikely that regional release timing is the problem. Thus, the cause seems to be in your pre-downloaded files. They could be either corrupted or incomplete. Here are some simple methods to potentially fix it:
Restart your Nintendo Switch 2
The first thing you should try is restarting your Switch 2. Power off your device completely and turn it back on. This should refresh the system and clear minor issues. Once it boots up, launch Mario Kart World again, and it should most likely run now.
Uninstall and reinstall the game
If restarting doesn’t work, the next step is to delete and re-download the game. Here's how to do so:
- Go to the Home and open System Settings.
- Scroll down to find the Data Management tab.
- Choose Software and find Mario Kart World.
- Tap on Delete Software.
Once deleted, simply go to the Nintendo eShop and re-download the game. Launch it again after that, and the problem should be fixed.
That's everything you need to know about potentially fixing the Nintendo Switch 2 Error Code 2813-0171. If the error code still persists, players are advised to get in touch with Nintendo's technical support team.
Read more articles here: