How many players does Mario Kart World support?

Mario Kart World, set to debut on June 5, 2025, is an upcoming Nintendo title that fans are excited about. Releasing alongside the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World is set to introduce various new features and an increased player count limit. This will allow players with bigger parties, 24 players to be precise, to enter races together and enjoy the world of go-karting with Mario and friends.

In this article, we shall take a look at the multiplayer aspects of Mario Kart World coming for the new Nintendo Switch 2.

Multiplayer and splitscreen in Mario Kart World

After the conclusion of the Mario Kart World Direct, fans across the globe received a glimpse of what will come with the upcoming Mario Kart title. Free roaming, Knockout tours, and Smart steering are a few notable ones on the list.

For online multiplayer, players require a paid online membership, an internet connection at times, and a registered Nintendo Account. Something to take note of, however, is that some online services might be unavailable in certain countries.

New game modes coming with the new Mario Kart title (Image via Nintendo)

Players who have friends over and want to indulge in some local multiplayer will be able to utilize the 4-player co-op splitscreen. This will require a compatible controller for each player, with additional controllers being sold separately.

Furthermore, players can also take part in Local wireless play, which can host parties of 8 players to take part in races in the upcoming Mario Kart title. The exciting new map offers endless possibilities and engaging moments with its various new multiplayer modes.

CameraPlay is a new addition coming with Nintendo Switch 2, which will allow players to create an overlay of their faces on their in-game characters. This adds to the immersiveness of the races and creates some funny effects when you take out your friend's karts.

To utilize the CameraPlay and video chat feature, players require the Nintendo Switch 2 camera (sold separately) or any compatible USB-C camera.

